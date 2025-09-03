As Chloe Malle becomes the head of Vogue, her mother, Candice Bergen, once played the role of the chief Anna Wintour in Sex and the City. Chloe Malle takes on the new role, which was held by Anna for nearly four decades

After close to four decades at Vogue magazine, the editor-in-chief Anna Wintour has announced that Chloe Malle, the daughter of acclaimed actor Candice Bergen, will take over her position in the publication.

After close to four decades at Vogue magazine, the editor-in-chief Anna Wintour has announced that Chloe Malle, the daughter of acclaimed actor Candice Bergen, will take over her position in the publication.

Chloe Malle becomes the new editor of Vogue

Notably, Malle currently oversees Vogue’s website and cohosts its podcast The Run-Through. She has been chosen to take over as head of editorial content. While talking to The New York Times, she said, “I know that some people who were interested in this job were sort of daunted by the idea of Anna being down the hall, I'm very happy she's down the hall with her Clarice Cliff pottery."

She added, “Vogue has already shaped who I am, now I’m excited at the prospect of shaping Vogue.”

However, Chloe Malle’s appointment has also drawn attention to her mother, Candice Bergen, a Hollywood icon who seems to have her own unique ties to Vogue and the new position her daughter takes.

Who is Candice Bergen?

Candice Bergen is a 79-year-old actress best known for her role as the sharp and witty TV journalist Murphy Brown. The role which won her five Primetime Emmys and two Golden Globes. The Emmy-winning and Oscar-nominated actor also starred in Starting Over, for which she received an Oscar nomination, along with Miss Congeniality, Sweet Home Alabama, Bride Wars, and the popular Book Club movies alongside Jane Fonda, Mary Steenburgen, and Diane Keaton.

Interestingly, Bergen also appeared in Sex and the City as Enid Frick, Carrie Bradshaw’s Vogue editor, a character who is based on the real-life presence of Wintour. She later reprised the role in the sequel series And Just Like That and even appeared in the 2008 SATC movie. Interestingly, the episode of 2002's Sex and the City where she appeared was filmed at Vogue’s former headquarters in Times Square.

Candice had Chloe with her late husband, French filmmaker Louis Malle. The couple was married from 1980 until his death in 1995. The actress later married real estate developer Marshall Rose in 2000, with whom she spent more than two decades until he passed away earlier this year.