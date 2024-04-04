The franchise began in 1999 and became instant critical and commercial hit. It was followed by sequels The Matrix Reloaded (2003) and The Matrix Revolutions (2003)

A still from Matrix

Sci-fi classic Matrix is getting a fifth instalment, Warner Bros announced yesterday. The film will be directed by Drew Goddard, while former co-director-writer Lana Wachowski is set to serve as an executive producer. The plot details are still under wraps and it is not clear whether the original cast will return.

“Drew came to Warner Bros with a new idea that we all believe would be an incredible way to continue the Matrix world, by both honouring what Lana and Lilly began over 25 years ago and offering a unique perspective based on his own love of the series and characters,” said Jesse Ehrman, the president of production at Warner Bros in a statement.

The original Matrix trilogy was directed by Lana and Lilly Wachowski. The franchise began in 1999 and became instant critical and commercial hit. It was followed by sequels The Matrix Reloaded (2003) and The Matrix Revolutions (2003).

Lana returned to make a fourth movie, The Matrix Resurrections, in 2021. The original films featured Keanu Reeves as Neo, Laurence Fishburne Morpheus and Carrie-Anne Moss played Trinity and Hugo Weaving featured as Agent Smith.

