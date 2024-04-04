Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Won’t succumb to pressure, says Amol Kirtikar
Exclusive: RoRo could damage protected Vasai fort
Navi Mumbai: Why veteran cop turned kidnapper
Mumbai: Digital fines won’t curb corruption, say citizens
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Eknath Shinde drops two MPs including party’s seniormost
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Another Matrix in the making
<< Back to Elections 2024

Another Matrix in the making

Updated on: 05 April,2024 07:01 AM IST  |  Washington
Agencies |

Top

The franchise began in 1999 and became instant critical and commercial hit. It was followed by sequels The Matrix Reloaded (2003) and The Matrix Revolutions (2003)

Another Matrix in the making

A still from Matrix

Listen to this article
Another Matrix in the making
x
00:00

Sci-fi classic Matrix is getting a fifth instalment, Warner Bros announced yesterday. The film will be directed by Drew Goddard, while former co-director-writer Lana Wachowski is  set to serve as an executive producer. The plot details are still under wraps and it is not clear whether the original cast will return. 


“Drew came to Warner Bros with a new idea that we all believe would be an incredible way to continue the Matrix world, by both honouring what Lana and Lilly began over 25 years ago and offering a unique perspective based on his own love of the series and characters,” said Jesse Ehrman, the president of production at Warner Bros in a statement.


The original Matrix trilogy was directed by Lana and Lilly Wachowski. The franchise began in 1999 and became instant critical and commercial hit. It was followed by sequels The Matrix Reloaded (2003) and The Matrix Revolutions (2003).


Lana returned to make a fourth movie, The Matrix Resurrections, in 2021. The original films featured Keanu Reeves as Neo, Laurence Fishburne Morpheus and Carrie-Anne Moss played Trinity and Hugo Weaving featured as Agent Smith.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

keanu reeves hollywood news Hollywood News Updates Entertainment News Entertainment News Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK