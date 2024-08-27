Jenna Ortega was asked about a role that people would be surprised to know she auditioned for, to which Jenna replied, “I think I auditioned for Dune when I was about 15"

Jenna Ortega, Zendaya Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article ‘Wednesday’ star Jenna Ortega reveals she auditioned for Zendaya’s role as Chani in ‘Dune’ x 00:00

Actor Jenna Ortega who is on a promotional spree for her film 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' recalled auditioning for one of the biggest film franchises in Hollywood when she was only 15. Jenna revealed that she tried her hand at the role of Chani in ‘Dune’ which was eventually bagged by Hollywood superstar Zendaya.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jenna is a Dune fan

The actress, during an interview with Buzzfeed, was asked about a role that people would be surprised to know she auditioned for, to which Jenna replied, “I think I auditioned for 'Dune' when I was about 15. I remember being a big fan of that film and that franchise and everything like that and being really excited for that interview because Denis is one of my favourite filmmakers. I think it was Chani. I think it was Zendaya’s. But they weren’t saying that. Everything was very secret.”

About Dune

'Dune' adapts the first half of Frank Herbert's 1965 science-fiction epic. It was released on October 22 in the US. It features actors Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem. 'Dune: Part Two' is based on the second half of the novel, and follows Timothee Chalamet's Paul Atreides as he joins the Fremen and strives to free the galaxy from the Harkonnen empire, which is responsible for his father's death. Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken, and Lea Seydoux join the original cast. The film has been green-lit for a third part.

Jenna’s film 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice'

In the sequel to Tim Burton's iconic 1988 supernatural comedy 'Beetlejuice', three generations of the Deetz family return to Winter River after an unforeseen tragedy. Lydia (Ryder), still plagued by Beetlejuice (Keaton), has her life turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid (Ortega), discovers the curious model of the town in the attic and accidentally opens the door to the Afterlife. With problems developing in both worlds, it's only a matter of time before someone mentions Beetlejuice's name three times, causing the mischievous demon to return and unleash his own brand of mayhem. The film will hit theatres on September 6.

(With inputs from ANI)