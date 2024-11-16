Breaking News
Mid-Day Impact: State Human Rights Commission summons officers over Borivli hawkers’ menace
Mumbai: Senior citizen seduces senior citizens in suburbs on morning walks
Maharashtra elections 2024: Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis says BJP not against Muslims, only opposes appeasement
Mumbai: Bandra Kurla Complex chokes as pollution levels soar
Mumbai: Metro work shakes historic Kalaram Mandir in Girgaon
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Heres what Dwayne Johnson thinks can be game changer for his film Red One

Here's what Dwayne Johnson thinks can be 'game changer' for his film 'Red One'

Updated on: 16 November,2024 10:03 AM IST  |  Washington
ANI |

Top

'Red One' follows Dwayne Johnson's Callum Drift, the head of North Pole security, as he teams up with a bounty hunter to find a kidnapped Santa Claus

Here's what Dwayne Johnson thinks can be 'game changer' for his film 'Red One'

Dwayne Johnson. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Here's what Dwayne Johnson thinks can be 'game changer' for his film 'Red One'
x
00:00

Dwayne Johnson talked about his latest Christmas action-adventure film 'Red One' and shared his views that it should be released on Imax screens like Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer', reported Deadline.


'Oppenheimer' is a 2023 epic biographical thriller film written, directed, and produced by Christopher Nolan.


He said that he watched Nolan's directorial film in the same Imax screening room the director uses to screen his films and after watching it he felt that 'Red One' would be a "game changer" if screened the same way.


"With Red One, our intention was to make a movie that you can enjoy on the biggest screen possible," said Johnson. "Legitimately, the biggest screens possible are Imax. I was midway through shooting 'Red One' and I had an opportunity to see 'Oppenheimer'. I watched in the Imax theater where Christopher Nolan watches and screens his movies. Him and Emma [Thomas], his wife. I even asked to let me sit where Chris sits. They said, 'Chris sits here.'"

He continued, "I watch 'Oppenheimer'. It was amazing, but I was thinking: 'Holy shit. 'Red One' on this screen and with this technology could be game over.' I remember texting director Jake Kasdan a picture of my bare chest and a picture of the screen and we realized how cool it would be."

'Red One' is a film directed by Jake Kasdan. The film follows Johnson's Callum Drift, the head of North Pole security, as he teams up with a bounty hunter to find a kidnapped Santa Claus. Johnson's co-stars include Chris Evans, JK Simmons, Lucy Liu, Kiernan Shipka, Bonnie Hunt, Nick Kroll, Kristofer Hivku, and Wesley Kimmel, reported Deadline. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

dwayne johnson hollywood news Hollywood News Updates Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK