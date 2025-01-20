Breaking News
When Los Angeles police threw Bohemian Rhapsody actor Rami Malek on the car bonnet

Updated on: 20 January,2025 10:45 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
IANS |

Bohemian Rhapsody actor Rami Malek was once "thrown on the bonnet of a Los Angeles Police Department cop car" after he was mistaken for a criminal

Rami Malek. Pic/AFP

If you thought that Hollywood actor Rami Malek couldn’t surpass the level of being a chameleon by perfectly internalising music legend Freddie Mercury in the biopic ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’, then him being mistaken for a criminal will shake your belief.


The actor was once "thrown on the bonnet of an Los Angeles Police Department cop car" after he was mistaken for a criminal, reports ‘Female First UK’.


The 43-year-old actor still has vivid memories of being stopped by police officers on the streets of Los Angeles during his younger years.


Rami told the Guardian newspaper, "I got thrown on the bonnet of an LAPD cop car because someone had robbed a liquor store and stolen a woman’s bag. They said the (thief) was of Latin descent and, ‘You fit the description’. I remember how hot that engine was, they must have been racing over there and it was almost burning my hands”.

He further mentioned, “My friend, who was Caucasian, was clever enough to go, ‘Actually, sir, he’s Egyptian. Not Latin’. I remember laughing in the cop car, thinking, ‘OK, this is a very precarious situation. I may well be going to jail for something I’ve not done’”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Rami was born in California to Egyptian parents and he now appreciates the sacrifices his parents made for him after arriving in America.

The 'Oppenheimer' star explained, "The school system in Los Angeles was not great. She would handwrite these long letters in blue fountain pen explaining our situation. She’d say, ‘I’m going to give my kids every opportunity possible’. I would hear stories about her being pregnant with my brother and me, and taking three buses, three different buses, to get to work and back”.

Rami previously admitted that he struggled to fit in during his childhood.

