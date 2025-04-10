In an interview with GQ Hype magazine, she said, “It makes me happy that it’s symbolising rebellion and freedom, but there’s a limit

Aimee Lou Wood. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article The White Lotus 3 star Aimee Lou Wood doesn’t like people discussing her teeth x 00:00

Actor Aimee Lou Wood feels “sad” when her teeth get more attention than her acting work. The actor, 31, is happy that the prominent gap in her smile is “symbolising rebellion and freedom”.

However, she feels annoyed that people are constantly talking about “a woman’s appearance” instead of her career.

(From left) Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood in The White Lotus

In an interview with GQ Hype magazine, she said, “It makes me happy that it’s symbolising rebellion and freedom, but there’s a limit. The whole conversation is just about my teeth, and it makes me a bit sad because I’m not getting to talk about my work. They think it’s nice because they’re not criticising. If it was a man, would we be talking about it this much? It’s still going on about a woman’s appearance”.

As per reports, The White Lotus 3 star was told by a producer at the end of the first week of filming in Thailand for the hit HBO dark comedy-drama that the show’s creator Mike White had fought for Wood to play Chelsea. However, she worried that “HBO didn’t want me” because of her “ugly” looks.

She explained, “Someone told me how much Mike had fought for me. They said, ‘It had to be you, no matter what HBO said’. It was honestly from the nicest place, but my little head goes, ‘HBO didn’t want me. And I know why HBO didn’t want me, it’s because I’m ugly’. Mike had to say ‘Please let me have the ugly girl.’ That was the thing that was in my head”.

