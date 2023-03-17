Whoopi Goldberg issues apology for using Romani slur on the talk show 'The View'

In the episode, Goldberg used the word “gypped” while discussing the Daniels case, mentioning, “People still believe that he got, you know, gypped somehow in the election.” The term is considered derogatory toward people of Romani heritage

Veteran Hollywood star Whoopi Goldberg issued an apology for using an ethnic slur toward the Romani people on The View.

The co-host made the offensive slur while discussing former US president Donald Trump’s loss of the 2020 presidential election on the air in the March 15 episode. In her apology video which was shared on Twitter, Goldberg said, “You know, when you’re a certain age, you use words that you know from when you’re a kid or you remember saying, and that’s what I did today, and I shouldn’t have. I should have thought about it a little longer before I said it, but I didn’t. I am sorry.”

In the episode, Goldberg used the word “gypped” while discussing the Daniels case, mentioning, “People still believe that he got, you know, gypped somehow in the election.” The term is considered derogatory toward people of Romani heritage.

According to Mary-Frances Winters of The Inclusion Solution, which is run by a diversity, equity, inclusion and justice consulting firm, the word has historically been used to denote when someone has “been cheated in some way” and likely originates from the derogatory Romani term ‘gypsy’.

Despite Goldberg’s apology, some Internet users were still upset. “How many times does she have to apologise? Take them off the air,” one person tweeted. Someone else added, “Whoopi Goldberg tapes video apology for saying gy**ed on The View. Excuses, that is what she meant. It is not the first time.”

This wasn’t the first time Goldberg apologised for using controversial comments. Back in 2022, she issued another formal apology and was suspended from The View after making controversial comments about the Jewish people and the Holocaust.

