Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Will Smith drops new song

Will Smith drops new song

Updated on: 30 June,2024 07:12 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
Agencies

The single You can make it rumoured to be in reference to Chris Rock’s slapgate at the 2022 Academy Awards

Will Smith drops new song

Will Smith. Pic/AFP

Will Smith drops new song
Actor-rapper Will Smith has released new music with a completely fresh sound.


The four-time Grammy-winning rapper-actor, 55, has been on a solo music hiatus since dropping his 2017 EDM track, Get lit, which came over a decade after his last studio album, 2005’s Lost and Found.


However, the Bad Boys: Ride or Die star has returned with a brand-new offering titled You can make it.


Smith slapped Rock for making fun of wife Jade Pinkett’s alopeciaSmith slapped Rock for making fun of wife Jade Pinkett’s alopecia

The uplifting single, backed by the Sunday Service Choir of Kanye West’s Jesus Is King fame and assisted by Fridayy, finds Smith back in his rap bag as he shares an urgent message for listeners. “You are in the smoke and the fire, tight rope on the wires. I see you’re broken and tired,  and all your hope is expired”, he raps on the track. “So many tests for the flesh, exhausted, gasping to catch your breath, walking through the valley of the shadow of death and when you think you’ve got nothing left, keep going.”

According to reports, later in the song, the Summertime rapper seems to turn his encouraging advice to himself, alluding to dealing with past personal battles—like the infamous 2022 Oscar slap incident with Chris Rock—with lyrics like, “Believe me, they tried to bleed Will Smith. In the rearview, I see adversity was the gift. Out of the madness, out of the maze, out of the saddest into the rays, the darkest of nights turns into day and every storm runs out of rain.”

Smith’s return to music comes amid his box-office success with his latest Bad Boys instalment, also starring Martin Lawrence.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

