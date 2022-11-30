Will Smith: I was going through something that night

Will Smith apologises and explains himself on the Oscars slap he gave Chris Rock

Will Smith

Actor Will Smith appeared on The Daily Show With Trevor Noah in a first late-night interview since the Oscars controversy. Promoting his new historical drama Emancipation, Smith’s conversation with the late-night host naturally dug into his Oscars night controversy, in which he slapped Chris Rock onstage as the comedian was introducing the category. “I have been away,” Smith said, drawing a laugh from the crowd when the topic of his absence from the public eye came up.

“That was a horrific night, as you can imagine. There’s many nuances and complexities to it. But at the end of the day, I just lost it. I was going through something that night. Not that that justifies my behaviour at all. It was a lot of things. It was the little boy that watched his father beat up his mother. All of that just bubbled up in that moment. That is not who I want to be.” Smith continued. Noah interjected, offering his own perspective on the situation and recalling the discussions he had with peers about the controversy. “I love Chris. I love you, but this is f*#ked up. I know that as Black people, they got together and went, ‘What was Will doing? What the hell happened?” the host asked.

Smith shared an anecdote from the aftermath on Oscars evening. “That was a rage that had been bottled for a long time. My nephew, 9, had stayed up late to see his uncle Will. Holding the Oscar, he asks, ‘Why did you hit that man, Uncle Will?’ Damn it. Why are you trying to Oprah me?”

