Will Smith teases Zendaya's potential involvement in Hancock 2

Updated on: 21 February,2025 07:40 AM IST  |  Washington
ANI |

The actor revealed that a follow-up film is in the works, and he's eyeing none other than Zendaya for a role in the movie

Will Smith and Zendaya. Pics/AFP

Actor Will Smith recently dropped a bombshell that has left fans of the 2008 superhero movie 'Hancock' eagerly anticipating a sequel.


The actor revealed that a follow-up film is in the works, and he's eyeing none other than Zendaya for a role in the movie, according to Deadline.


During the livestream, Smith expressed his excitement about the potential sequel and said, "There's a really cool Hancock 2 idea... We haven't even talked about it."


He then dropped a major hint about the film's casting, adding, "I'm going to give you one little piece. Zendaya [is] being approached for a role in Hancock 2," according to Deadline.

The original 'Hancock' film, directed by Peter Berg and based on a screenplay by Vince Gilligan and Vy Vincent Ngo, starred Smith as the titular character, a rough-around-the-edges superhero struggling to remember his past.

The movie also featured Charlize Theron, Jason Bateman, and Eddie Marsan in key roles.

A sequel to 'Hancock' has been in development since the film's release, with Berg confirming in 2009 that Smith and Theron would reprise their roles in the follow-up movie.

However, the project has been stuck in limbo due to scheduling conflicts and other issues, as per Deadline.

In 2012, Berg updated the status of the sequel and said that getting the film off the ground was "a question of timing."

As per Deadline, he also revealed that Smith had an idea for the sequel and that the team was eager to move forward with the project.

More recently, Theron expressed her willingness to star in a 'Hancock' sequel, telling ComicBook in 2020, "I'll still make that movie, I would do it in a heartbeat."

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

