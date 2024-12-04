Breaking News
Will Smith to perform in France next year for the international POSITIV Festival

Updated on: 04 December,2024 08:22 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
ANI |

Top

The event will mark Smith's first concert in France, and comes as he plots his return to the music industry -- the actor and "Gettin' Jiggy With It" singer is reportedly working on a new album

Will Smith. Pic/AFP

If you are a fan of Will Smith, then there's good news for you.


As per Variety, Will Smith is set to enthrall the audience with his performance in France for the international POSITIV Festival on July 31 at the Roman Theatre of Orange, as per Variety.


The event will mark Smith's first concert in France, and comes as he plots his return to the music industry -- the actor and "Gettin' Jiggy With It" singer is reportedly working on a new album.


Smith recently released a new single, dubbed "Work of Art," along with its music video. The song, said to be the lead single for Smith's new album, features his son Jaden Smith and Russ on vocals. He also made an appearance during J. Balvin's Coachella set in April. He followed by delivering the first live performance of his song "You Can Make It" at the BET Awards in June, and a surprise appearance at La Velada Del Ano 4 earlier this month.

Notably, earlier this year, Smith signed with the music label Slang under the Rene McLean-led entertainment company Influence Media. Smith has previously been involved in international concerts, having performed in countries such as Australia and the United Kingdom.

As a musician, Smith is a recipient of four Grammy Awards over the course of his career. Among his top hits are "Gettin' Jiggy Wit It," "Girls Ain't Nothing But Trouble," "Parents Just Don't Understand" and "A Nightmare on My Street." Some of his solo albums include "Big Willie Style" in 1997, "Willennium" in 1999, "Born to Reign" in 2002 and "Lost and Found" in 2005.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

