Breaking News
Borivli hawkers’ menace: Mr. Commissioner, how are you going to reclaim this road?, asks State Human Rights Commission
Mid-Day Investigation: Hit hard in Mumbai, dating app scam moves to Thane
Mumbai: BJP opposes Urdu study centre in Byculla, wants to use the building for ITI instead
Dadar railway station bridges rerouted for crowd management, check details
Nalasopara demolition will leave around 6,000 people homeless
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Woman of the Hour movie review The fatal charms of a psychopath

Woman of the Hour movie review: The fatal charms of a psychopath

Updated on: 29 November,2024 06:39 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Johnson Thomas | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Kendrick has made a slick ’70s-set thriller about a serial killer whose reign of terror lasted a decade and notched up a body count of over 800 victims

Woman of the Hour movie review: The fatal charms of a psychopath

Still from Woman of The Hour

Listen to this article
Woman of the Hour movie review: The fatal charms of a psychopath
x
00:00

Film: Woman of the Hour (Lionsgate)   
Cast: Anna Kendrick, Daniel Zovatto, Tony Hale, Nicolette Robinson, Autumn Best, Pete Holmes, Kathryn Gallagher, Kelley Jakle
Director: Anna Kendrick
Rating: 2.5/5
Runtime: 94 min.


Anna Kendrick’s directorial debut, about a freak occurrence, where a serial killer is cast as one of the bachelors in a daytime TV dating game, is based on a true story. Written by Ian McDonald, the film details how serial rapist and killer Rodney Alcala(Daniel Zovatto) appeared on “The Dating Game” in 1978.


The narrative is dramatised and segmented and the pacing is not exactly suited to a thriller experience. But Kendrick as lead actress, playing Sheryl, and taking on the role of director, does well to give us an inkling into the make-up of a wannabe actress, desperately looking for work and finding a spot as a contestant who matched with the serial killer on that fateful day.


The narrative doesn’t have a steady gaze - moving between Alcala and his victims, Sheryl on the dating show, and Sheryl in her personal life. It feels scattered and ineffective because the movie can't seem to decide if it wants to focus on Sheryl, the dating show, or Alcala.

The pacing of this film is deliberate, switching back and forth between time frames and victims. The non-chronological narration makes it hard to determine what has happened before or after the game show.  The film is effective, in it’s brutal depiction of violence towards women and the sexism prevalent in the 70’s.

Alcala’s eyes are a mirror to his corrupted soul and Zovatto does a good job portraying that. Daniel Zovatto’s eyes lulls women into a false sense of safety. You can see the shifts to predator mode, and the cruelty that suddenly comes to the fore. Kendrick makes sure we see the transition of the mild mannered man into an unimaginable monster.

The game show portion feels under-cooked and doesn’t have the chill factor. Away from the show, we see Amy (Autumn Best), a teenage runaway who manages to escape from Alcala and ultimately call for his arrest. How she survives the ordeal is another thing altogether.

Kendrick has made a slick ’70s-set thriller about a serial killer whose reign of terror lasted a decade and notched up a body count of over 800 victims. Kendrick’s film is a critique of the society that enabled Alcala. It’s about normalizing violence against women through sexism and misogyny.  

We’re never sure whether this is supposed to be the story of the killer, or his would-be-victim. But nevertheless, there are very effective handsomely shot sequences. Unfortunately, the uneven nature of the narrative makes the overall experience fall flat.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

film review hollywood film review hollywood news Hollywood News Updates movie review

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK