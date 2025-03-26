Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Women have it much worse Selena Gomez opens up on social media hate

'Women have it much worse': Selena Gomez opens up on social media hate

Updated on: 26 March,2025 12:16 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |
Written by: mid-day online correspondent |

During a recent appearance on the On Purpose with Jay Shetty Podcast, Selena Gomez and her partner, Benny Blanco, discussed social media hate

Selena Gomez opens up on hatred that women face on social media

Actress-singer Selena Gomez shared that when it comes to dealing with hate social media comments, women have it worse. 


During a recent appearance on the “On Purpose with Jay Shetty Podcast,” Gomez and her partner, Benny Blanco, discussed social media hate.


While Blanco said he doesn’t read into what people think about him, Gomez shared a different view.


Gomez said: “I was also going to point out that women have it much worse. From my perspective, it’s pretty wild, and I think this isn’t news to anybody, that obviously women have a lot more intense feelings from their appearance to what they’re wearing to everything.”

She said that her online perception affects how she prepares for red carpets.

“When I get prepared for an event, 90 percent of the time I’m just like, ‘I just hope I can take the picture and sit down.’” Gomez said.

“It’s the character that gets judged, it’s the way I’m not white enough, I’m not Mexican enough.”

She said that there’s just so many different things that come up in her “face that I can’t help but see, but I fall victim to looking at things, and it really doesn’t add to your life, but it’s just so difficult.”

“From the choices of people you date…it’s like nobody cares about those kind of things with men.”

Gomez said that recently, “everyone” online “had something to say” about her weight.

“Oh yeah, my weight’s a big one too. It’s really making me sad and — not even sad cause, I’m not a victim…I just think it’s made me a tad bitter, and I feel really guilty for saying that, but it’s true.”

In other news, her music producer fiance said that the singer-actress was “grumpy” and “almost didn’t come” on the day of the proposal.

