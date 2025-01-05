Filmmaker Jeff Baena, husband of Aubrey Plaza dies at the age of 47

Writer-director Jeff Baena, husband of American actress Aubrey Plaza passes away at the age of 47. He was known for Life After Beth, Joshy, and The Little Hours

Filmmaker Jeff Baena, best known for Life After Beth (2014), Joshy (2016), and The Little Hours (2017), has died. He was 47.

A spokesperson for Baena confirmed his death. His body was discovered on Friday at a Los Angeles residence, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office. The cause of death was not immediately available, as per Variety.

Baena was the husband of Aubrey Plaza, who starred in his films "The Little Hours," a 2017 black comedy set in a 14th-century convent, and "Life After Beth".

Baena was born and raised in Miami. He later attended film school at New York University and moved to Los Angeles shortly after graduating to begin his career in entertainment.

Baena's other directing credits include 2022's "Spin Me Round," a dark comedy that stars Allison Brie, who co-wrote the script, as well as "Joshy," a dramedy with Thomas Middleditch, Adam Pally, and Nick Kroll. Brie and Baena also collaborated on "Horse Girl," a 2020 psychological drama.

Baena also co-wrote "I Heart Huckabees," a 2004 David O Russell film that examined existentialism with humour. Baena's films were showcased at prominent festivals such as Sundance and South by Southwest, and were released by distributors such as Netflix, IFC, and Lionsgate.

Baena is survived by Plaza, as well as his mother Barbara Stern, stepfather Roger Stern, father Scott Baena and stepmother Michele Baena.

