'You mean the world to me', says Ben Affleck to wife Jennifer Lopez at 'Air' premiere

Updated on: 29 March,2023 11:00 AM IST  |  Washington
ANI |

Affleck directed and co-stars in 'Air', a biographical drama which chronicles Nike's revolutionary creation of the Air Jordan shoeline. 'Air' stars Matt Damon as the Nike executive who signed Michael Jordan to his first sneaker deal

Ben Affleck with wife Jenifer Lopez. Pic/AFP


Actor Ben Affleck opened up about his feelings for wife Jenifer Lopez at the second screening of his directorial venture 'Air' at the Regency Village Theatre, Los Angeles. 


"This has been a joy, and I want to just enjoy this moment for one second," he said, adding, "And I want to say that none of it would be possible -- this company, this movie, this joy tonight -- without the love and support of my wife who means more to me than anything in the world. I want to say thank you. I love you. You mean the world to me. You're fabulous, you're amazing, you're wonderful, good, kind, magnificent and I love you."



Affleck directed and co-stars in 'Air', a biographical drama which chronicles Nike's revolutionary creation of the Air Jordan shoeline. 'Air' stars Matt Damon as the Nike executive who signed Michael Jordan to his first sneaker deal. Affleck plays the role of Nike CEO Phil Knight, and the film also stars Viola Davis, Jason Bateman, Marlon Wayans, Chris Tucker and Chris Messina.


In the maiden screening of the movie 'Air', at South by Southwest Film and TV Festival (SXSW) Affleck said, "Tonight is the most important night of my professional life." He added, "This is an optimistic, hopeful movie about people. So I can't hide behind being an auteur - [as if to say] 'you don't need to understand my movie.' I really hope you like it ... So no pressure, but it's all on you,'' reported The Hollywood Reporter, a US-based media company.

'Air' will mark the first film from Amazon to be released in theatres without a simultaneous release on Prime Video. The film will hit the theatres on April 5.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

 

