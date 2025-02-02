Singer-songwriter Katy Perry opened up about her newly announced Lifetimes Tour and shared her thoughts on reading album reviews

Katy Perry. Pic/AFP

Singer-songwriter Katy Perry opened up about her newly announced Lifetimes Tour and shared her thoughts on reading album reviews, ultimately deciding it's best to avoid them.

"You shouldn't read it when it's good. You shouldn't read it when it's bad," said Perry, as reported by People.

She added, "My therapist said something that really changed my life. What anybody thinks about you is none of your business. It's what you think about yourself."

This album is about personal change and she hopes it can become "the soundtrack for anyone's life."

"I created this album out of a real shift in my life when I became a mother, and I really tapped into that feminine divine energy. The messages on it are celebratory. They're about love," shared Perry, according to People.

She continued, "I have an incredible identity that I've been able to create since COVID when a lot changed for so much. So the album just celebrates love and this unconditional love that I have been looking for my whole life and never really knew existed. That was a cliche, and it's true."

During an appearance on the podcast 'Call Her Daddy' in September, Perry opened up on the criticism over working with Lukasz "Dr. Luke" Gottwald who worked on some of her biggest hits like "I Kissed a Girl," "California Gurls" and "Teenage Dream" and was involved in nearly a decade-long legal battle with Kesha, as per outlet.

"I understand that it started a lot of conversations and he was one of many collaborators that I collaborated with. But the reality is, it comes from me," added Perry. "The truth is, I wrote these songs from my experience of my whole life going through this metamorphosis, and he was one of the people to help facilitate all that. One of the writers, one of the producers. I am speaking from my own experience."

She began the U.S. leg of her Lifetimes Tour, which she teases will be a "love-filled spectacle" on May 7, reported People.

