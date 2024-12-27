Breaking News
Mumbai: MMRDA spent Rs 900 cr on skywalks that now house vendors and drug addicts
Former India PM Manmohan Singh, architect of India's economic reforms, passes away at 92
Mumbai police to intensify patrolling, checking on New Year’s Eve
Mumbai: Selfie craze leaves Bandra congested
17 fans lose phones during music event in Mumbai
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Your Fault movie review Nicole Wallace Gabriel Guevaras sequel is a dead weight romantic drama

Your Fault movie review: Nicole Wallace, Gabriel Guevara's sequel is a dead-weight romantic drama

Updated on: 27 December,2024 06:05 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Johnson Thomas | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

This sequel to the popular Amazon Prime hit finds the same parents continue aggressively in their efforts to stop the young lovers romancing in glamorous locations

Your Fault movie review: Nicole Wallace, Gabriel Guevara's sequel is a dead-weight romantic drama

A still from Culpa Tuya (Your Fault)

Listen to this article
Your Fault movie review: Nicole Wallace, Gabriel Guevara's sequel is a dead-weight romantic drama
x
00:00

Film: Culpa Tuya (Your Fault)


Cast: Nicole Wallace, Gabriel Guevara, Iván Sánchez, Marta Hazas, Eva Ruiz, Víctor Varona, Gabriela Andrada, Alex Bejar


Director: Domingo González


Rating: 1.5 stars

Runtime: 120 min

Scripted by Domingo González & Sofía Cuenca ‘Your Fault’ is a Spanish romantic-drama about a forbidden love story and is based on a Wattpad story. The film is based on the second novel in the Culpables trilogy, Culpa Tuya, by Mercedes Ron, and is a sequel to My Fault (Culpa Mía). You can also expect a prospective finale in Our Fault (Culpa Nuestra) since this is intended as a trilogy.

Step-siblings Noah (Nicole Wallace) and Nick (Gabriel Guevara)  struggle to maintain their forbidden romance despite their parents’ attempts to separate them. As Noah begins university and Nick focuses on his professional career, their lives get entangled in new challenges. The reappearance of Nick’s vindictive ex-girlfriend and the ambiguous intentions of his mother further strain their relationship, threaten to unravel their bond, and disrupt the dynamics of the Leister family.

This sequel to the popular Amazon Prime hit finds the same parents continue aggressively in their efforts to stop the young lovers romancing in glamorous locations.

Sultry intern Sofia (Gabriela Andrada) is one of the lures that is being dangled below Nick’s nose while Noah’s interest in illegal drag-racing could also become a deal breaker.

This is basically a stereotypical romantic drama with no humor or nuance. The performances are wooden and the treatment doesn’t allow for any great affection. But since ‘My Fault’ was well received, this one is also likely to see the same fate. Moreover, Prime Video appears to have latched on to this without much thought mainly because the viewers were already in the bag!

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

film review movie review hollywood film review Entertainment News hollywood news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK