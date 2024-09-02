Actor Zac Efron was seen attending the 'amfAR Gala' during the 81st Venice International Film Festival, one month after the swimming pool incident in Spain

Zac Efron Pic/X

Listen to this article Zac Efron makes first public appearance after hospitalisation due to swimming pool incident x 00:00

Actor Zac Efron made his first public appearance since being hospitalised following a swimming pool incident in Ibiza.

The actor was seen attending the 'amfAR Gala' during the 81st Venice International Film Festival on Sunday, September 1, one month after the incident in Spain, according to PEOPLE.

Efron looked stylish at the event, wearing an all-black outfit, including a black blazer, T-shirt, and pants, along with black sunglasses. He was photographed alongside other stars, including Richard Gere and Gere's wife, Alejandra Silva. The trio were seen smiling and chatting together. Richard Gere, 75, received amfAR's Award of Inspiration at the event.

The Gala, hosted by Kate Beckinsale, also honoured Antonio Banderas and film producer Mohammed Al Turki. The evening featured performances by Kelly Rowland and Rumer Willis.

Efron's appearance comes after his representative confirmed to PEOPLE that he had a "minor swimming incident" on August 2 while staying at a villa in Ibiza. Efron was hospitalised as a precaution after ingesting water into his lungs during a dive. Security at the villa pulled him out of the water when he showed signs of distress.

After X-rays confirmed that no water remained in his lungs, Efron was released from the hospital the next morning.

On August 4, Efron shared a photo of himself lifting weights, writing, "Happy and healthy. Thanks for the well wishes."