Breaking News
BJP MLA claims Beed Sarpanch murder accused Walmik Karad was assaulted in jail
Ready reckoner rate increased by 4.39 per cent in Maharashtra
Malabar Hill walkway broken into nine days before its opening
BMC invites Expression of Interest to set up horse carousel at Cooperage Garden
Bombay HC grants interim bail to woman accused of forging her husband's will
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Zack Snyder gets onboard for Brawler as director

Zack Snyder gets onboard for Brawler as director

Updated on: 01 April,2025 10:30 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
IANS |

Top

Hollywood filmmaker Zack Snyder, who is known for ‘Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga'Hoole’, ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’, ‘Justice League’ and others, has been signed to direct ‘Brawler’

Zack Snyder gets onboard for Brawler as director

Zack Snyder. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Zack Snyder gets onboard for Brawler as director
x
00:00

Hollywood filmmaker Zack Snyder, who is known for ‘Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga'Hoole’, ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’, ‘Justice League’ and others, has been signed to direct ‘Brawler’.
 
The new feature is about a Los Angeles man, who rises in the world of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), reports ‘Variety’.


The filmmaker, who will also co-write and produce, is teaming with Dana White’s UFC for the film, as well as His Excellency Turki Alashikh, chairman of the General Entertainment Authority of Saudi Arabia and owner of boxing magazine ‘The Ring’.


“I’ve been a fan of Zack’s work for years, his unique style, from his iconic action sequences to his sweeping visuals and intensely emotional storytelling, coupled with his humanized portrayal of deeply-flawed characters is singular”, Alashikh said in a statement. “I couldn’t think of a better person to partner with to bring the UFC to the big screen. The Ring Magazine, with its 103-year legacy, will support to ensure the project’s success”.


“His Excellency Turki Alalshikh and Zack Snyder have a shared vision to create a film about UFC”, said White, CEO of UFC. “They are both very passionate about this project to show fans what it takes to become a UFC champion. It’s an incredibly ambitious project and I look forward to seeing it come to life”.

As per ‘Variety’, Shay Hatten and Kurt Johnstad will also serve as co-writers. Producers alongside Zack Snyder include Deborah Snyder and Wesley Coller for their banner Stone Quarry. Alashikh, Johnstad and Hatten are executive producers, along with Craig Borsari, chief content officer of UFC.

“Behind every great fighter is the story of how they got there”, Zack Snyder said. “UFC is the world leader in combat sports and I’m honored to be partnering with them to tell this incredible story”.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

zack snyder Justice League batman v superman: dawn of justice hollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK