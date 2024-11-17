Breaking News
Zack Snyder to direct a new feature film centered around LAPD

Updated on: 17 November,2024 08:42 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
Zack Snyder. Pic/AFP

Ace filmmaker Zack Snyder has come on board to direct a new feature film for Netflix, centered around the Los Angeles Police Department.


As per Variety, Zack has penned the script for the project with his frequent collaborator Kurt Johnstad.


The yet-to-be-titled film is in early development at the streamer. It is being produced by Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder, and Wesley Coller for Stone Quarry.


Excited about the project, Zack said, "Years ago, Dan Lin and I had a conversation about our shared interest in telling a compelling and visceral character-driven story set within the intense, complex and captivating landscape of the LAPD."

He added, "It's a conversation that has stuck with me. So, as you would expect, I'm very excited to now have the opportunity to partner with Dan, along with the rest of my amazing partners at Netflix, in developing this story."

This marks the latest feature to fall under the creative partnership between Stone Quarry and Netflix, after the recent duology of "Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire" and "Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver." Stone Quarry also produced Snyder's "Army of the Dead" and its spinoff "Army of Thieves" for Netflix. The animated series "Twilight of the Gods" was released in September 2024.

