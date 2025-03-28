Zendaya takes on the role of a lifetime as Ronnie Spector

Breaking News
Updated on: 28 March,2025 10:15 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies

Top

Zendaya and Ronnie Spector. Pics/Getty Images, Facebook

Be My Baby, a biopic on late American singer Ronnie Spector, is in the works directed by Oscar winner Barry Jenkins. Zendaya is set to lead the film, playing the ’60s music icon who co-founded and led the 1960s girl group the Ronettes. Interestingly, Spector, who was the executive producer, chose Zendaya to headline the film before her death in 2022.


Dave Kajganich wrote the screenplay for Be My Baby which will be adapted from her memoir Be My Baby: How I Survived Mascara, Miniskirts, and Madness, or, My Life as a Fabulous Ronette, which was written by her along with Vince Waldron released in 1990. The upcoming film is expected to focus on the singer’s life with the troubled producer Phil Spector.


Spector, born Veronica Bennett, gained fame in the 1960s as the lead singer of the Ronettes, a girl group known for hits like Be my baby, Baby I love you, and Walking in the rain. She married music producer Phil Spector in 1968 and adopted his last name professionally. In her autobiography, she described their troubled marriage, during which she was largely confined to their home, leading to struggles with alcoholism that affected her career. The couple split in 1974.


Phil Spector was later convicted in 2009 and sentenced to 19 years in prison for the murder of actress Lana Clarkson; he passed away in 2021 at the age of 81. Spector passed away at the age of 78 after a brief battle with cancer.

A24 acquired the script in 2022 which will be brought to life by Jenkins and Zendaya. A release date for the film has not been disclosed.

Zendaya hollywood news Hollywood News Updates Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

