Zendaya's stylist Law Roach spills the beans on her wedding with Tom Holland

Tom Holland with Zendaya. Pic/AFP

After Zendaya and Tom Holland confirmed their engagement in January following Zendaya sporting her ring at the Golden Globes, her stylist Law Roach revealed he will be involved in the wedding.

"It's far away," said Law at the Fashion Trust Awards in Los Angeles. "They're both doing a bunch of movies this year and there's a lot of premieres next year so you'll see a lot of red carpets, " reported E! News.

Law shared that the wedding is not near. "I'm resting up for 2026."

The stylist's update comes months after Zendaya and Tom's engagement. Tom Holland's father, Dominic Holland, has shared exclusive details about his son's engagement to Zendaya, which the couple has kept largely private.

In a January post on Patreon, Dominic confirmed that Tom had indeed proposed to Zendaya in a carefully planned and intimate moment, as per E! News.

Days after Zendaya subtly hinted at her engagement by sporting a stunning 5-carat ring at the 2025 Golden Globes, Tom's father revealed the heartfelt preparation behind the proposal.

"He had purchased a ring," Dominic wrote in the January 10 post, adding, "he had spoken with her father and gained permission to propose to his daughter. Tom had everything planned out... When, where, how, what to say, what to wear," as per E! News.

The couple's engagement comes after Zendaya made waves at the Golden Globes on January 5, where her sparkling ring caught the attention of both fans and the media.

The excitement surrounding the couple's status grew further when Zendaya was spotted subtly flaunting her ring while responding with a simple shrug and smile when directly asked about her engagement.

While Tom and Zendaya have otherwise kept their engagement details low-key, they'll be working side-by-side on two upcoming projects: Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, as per E! News.

