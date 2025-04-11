Breaking News
Mumbai local train updates: CR’s plans to replace 14 non-AC services with AC trains reignite rift
Raid at Latur drugs factory nets surprise catch: city cop
Govt keeps Mumbai water tankers' body sweating
Mumbai weather updates: City set for pleasant break from heatwave conditions
Mumbai: Elphinstone Bridge stays open for now
Summer 2025 Summer 2025
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Zendayas stylist Law Roach spills the beans on her wedding with Tom Holland

Zendaya's stylist Law Roach spills the beans on her wedding with Tom Holland

Updated on: 11 April,2025 11:15 AM IST  |  Washington
ANI |

Top

After Zendaya and Tom Holland confirmed their engagement in January following Zendaya sporting her ring at the Golden Globes

Zendaya's stylist Law Roach spills the beans on her wedding with Tom Holland

Tom Holland with Zendaya. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Zendaya's stylist Law Roach spills the beans on her wedding with Tom Holland
x
00:00

After Zendaya and Tom Holland confirmed their engagement in January following Zendaya sporting her ring at the Golden Globes, her stylist Law Roach revealed he will be involved in the wedding.


"It's far away," said Law at the Fashion Trust Awards in Los Angeles. "They're both doing a bunch of movies this year and there's a lot of premieres next year so you'll see a lot of red carpets, " reported E! News.


Law shared that the wedding is not near. "I'm resting up for 2026."


The stylist's update comes months after Zendaya and Tom's engagement. Tom Holland's father, Dominic Holland, has shared exclusive details about his son's engagement to Zendaya, which the couple has kept largely private.

In a January post on Patreon, Dominic confirmed that Tom had indeed proposed to Zendaya in a carefully planned and intimate moment, as per E! News.

Days after Zendaya subtly hinted at her engagement by sporting a stunning 5-carat ring at the 2025 Golden Globes, Tom's father revealed the heartfelt preparation behind the proposal.

"He had purchased a ring," Dominic wrote in the January 10 post, adding, "he had spoken with her father and gained permission to propose to his daughter. Tom had everything planned out... When, where, how, what to say, what to wear," as per E! News.

The couple's engagement comes after Zendaya made waves at the Golden Globes on January 5, where her sparkling ring caught the attention of both fans and the media.

The excitement surrounding the couple's status grew further when Zendaya was spotted subtly flaunting her ring while responding with a simple shrug and smile when directly asked about her engagement.

While Tom and Zendaya have otherwise kept their engagement details low-key, they'll be working side-by-side on two upcoming projects: Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, as per E! News.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Zendaya tom holland hollywood news Hollywood News Updates Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK