Jr. NTR Birthday: List of his upcoming movies for 2023-2024

On the occasion of Jr. NTR's 40th birthday, here are his top upcoming blockbusters that will hit theatres

Jr. NTR

Jr. NTR began his acting career in 1991 as a child actor in Brahmarshi Vishwamitra. His breakthrough came in 1996 with the film 'Ramayanam,' where his performance received critical acclaim and the movie won the National Film Award for Best Children's Film.

In 2001, Jr. NTR took on his first lead role as an adult in the romantic drama 'Ninnu Choodalani,' which unfortunately didn't fare well at the box office. However, he quickly rebounded with the success of 'Student No. 1' later that year. Directed by S.S. Rajamouli, the film was a blockbuster, running for 100 days in 42 theatres and launching their successful collaboration.

Over the years, Jr. NTR and Rajamouli have worked together on four films: Student No. 1 (2001), Simhadri (2003), Yamadonga (2007), and RRR (2022). All of these movies achieved commercial success.

Aside from his collaborations with S.S. Rajamouli, Jr. NTR has delivered notable performances in Telugu cinema with films like 'Yamadonga' (2007), Rakhi (2006), Aadi (2002), 'Adhurs' (2010), 'Brindavanam' (2010), 'Temper' (2015), 'Nannaku Prematho' (2016), 'Janatha Garage' (2016), 'Jai Lava Kusa' (2017), and 'Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava' (2018).

Jr. NTR was born in 1983 to Telugu actor-politician Nandamuri Harikrishna. He is the grandson of the late Nandamuri Tarak Rama Rao, a renowned actor and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh who received the National Award three times.

On the occasion of his 40th birthday, here are the list of upcoming movies for 2023-2024.

'NTR 30'

'NTR 30' starring Jr.NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Chaitra Roy, and Saif Ali Khan, film is directed by Koratala Siva. This action-thriller film is slated to release on April 5th 2024.

'NTR 31'

'NTR 31' starring Jr. NTR in main lead. This high voltage entertainer film will be directed by KGF fame Prashanth Neel. Currently Prashanth Neel is busy with the post production of 'Salaar' starring Prabhas, Shruti Hassan and Prithviraj Sukamaran. NTR 31 release date has not announced yet.

'War 2'

Finally, Jr. NTR is all set for his Bollywood debut in the YRF's spy universe film 'War 2,' starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR. The film is the sequel to 2019 action film, 'War'. There is no confirmation on the release date, but as per reports, the film is slated to release in 2024.