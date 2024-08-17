70th National Film Awards: Rishab Shetty dedicates his award to the Late Kannada film industry superstar Puneeth Rajkumar, divine and Daiva Nartakas

Rishab Shetty

Listen to this article 70th National Film Awards: Rishab Shetty dedicates 'Kantara' win to late actor Puneeth Rajkumar x 00:00

Rishab Shetty, who shot to fame with pan India super hit movie “Kantara” and was honoured with the best actor award in the 70th National Film Awards, said on Friday that he will dedicate his award to Late Kannada film industry superstar Puneeth Rajkumar, divine and Daiva Nartakas (dancers dedicated to god’s service).

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at a press conference following the announcement in Bengaluru, Rishab Shetty expressed his joy and stated that he dedicates the award to Puneeth Rajkumar, the divine, and the dancers.

"From the beginning, I have been saying that I dedicate this award to Puneeth Rajkumar, the people of Kannada, and the dancers. I also want to thank the team of the film 'Kantara' from Hombale Films. Hombale Productions has received four awards," said Rishab.

“I was watching the announcement and I was thrilled when the award was announced. The Kannada film industry is growing to a larger scale and that is why this award has come today. I want to thank all the members of the film team. The DOP who worked on the film and my wife Pragnya Shetty, who was the costume designer, were crucial to this success.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rishab Shetty (@rishabshettyofficial)

“The music by Ajaneesh Loknath was also very important. I thank all the actors and technical crew of the film, and the production house Hombale Films,” Rishab Shetty stated.

"When people like the film, our responsibility increases. When an award comes, the responsibility increases even more. When I received the award, my wife Pragnya was the first to wish me and she was very happy. KGF Chapter 1 and 2 fame Yash sir also called to congratulate me. Everyone conveyed that when my daughter came, she was like the goddess Lakshmi. Now, with the festival of Varamahalakshmi, the joy is doubled," he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever