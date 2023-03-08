Actor Anicka Vikhraman accuses former boyfriend of physical abuse, shares pictures of bruises

She also claimed that she had complained to the police in Bengaluru when Anoop "hit" her for the second time, but he "paid" off the cops who then asked her to settle the matter

Picture Courtesy/Anicka Vikhraman's Twitter account

Actress Anicka Vikhraman, best known for featuring in Tamil film 'Vishamakaran', has levelled allegations of physical abuse against her ex-boyfriend.

Taking to Facebook, Anicka penned a lengthy post narrating the explicit details of how her former boyfriend Anoop Pillai "tortured" her and breached her privacy.

"I was in love with a person named Anoop Pillai. He has abused me mentally and physically for the past few years. Never seen such a man. After doing all this he is scaring me. I never had a bad dream that he would do this to me. The second time I filed a complaint with the police in Bengaluru about him beating me. The first time he beat me in Chennai, he fell at my feet and cried," she wrote.

"I filed a complaint with the Bangalore police after he harassed me for the second time. First he beat me in Chennai. That day he cried and begged me to leave the incident. I was stupid. When I repeated it for the second time, I lodged a complaint, but he paid the policemen and trapped me. He continued beating him, assuming the police were with him," she added.

She also claimed that she had complained to the police in Bengaluru when Anoop "hit" her for the second time, but he "paid" off the cops who then asked her to settle the matter.

"I then foolishly left. The second time he did this, it was to no avail. Because he managed to pay the police too. He assaulted me with great confidence that the police would ask me to leave the matter alone. I have been cheated on many times in the past few years. So I decided to leave him. But this man was not ready to leave me. We were friends, no doubt about it. He broke my phone. So I couldn't even go to the shoot. Even before that, he was watching all my WhatsApp messages connected to his laptop without my knowledge," she wrote, adding disturbing photos of her swollen eyes and bruises.

Anicka has now "completely recovered."

"I've complained to the cops. He is absconding right now. I'am posting this because of the threats I have been facing....I have completely recovered finally and I am back to work doing shoots..wish me luck," she concluded.

More details regarding the incident are awaited.

