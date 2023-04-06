Actor Lakshmi Manchu claims that her 'Papa can preach'

Telugu actor Lakshmi Manchu says teaming up with superstar-father Mohan Babu for Agni Nakshatram was an enriching experience

Mohan Babu and Lakshmi Manchu

How is the experience of sharing screen space with one’s superstar-father? Not easy, but one that she will cherish for a lifetime, says Lakshmi Manchu. The actor has teamed up with father Mohan Babu for her upcoming Telugu production, Agni Nakshatram. 'We did many movies together when I was a child, but this is my first project, as an adult, with him. My dad approached me with the script, saying that I would be brilliant in the role. I was touched,' she begins. Directed by Vamsee Krishna Malla, the action thriller sees Manchu as a super cop who is pitted against Babu’s vigilante character. The film is slated for a pan-India release later this year.

Manchu admits that working with her father was one hell of a ride. “I didn’t have grey hair before this movie, but now I do,” she laughs, before adding, “He would joke that we were not paying him enough, and I would say that I wouldn’t put up with that kind of attitude if we did. That said, it’s a dream come true for me. Whenever dad comes on screen, he is magic.”

She is unwilling to reveal much about their roles, only stating, “There is a tug of war between our characters.” Manchu is more forthcoming about plans of remaking the movie in Hindi with Bollywood actors. “We are in talks with studios who want to buy the rights of Agni Nakshatram, but we are waiting for the highest bidder. I don’t want to say anything until I have signed on the dotted line.”

Is Bollywood on the radar for her? She replies in the affirmative, saying, “I want to do roles that push my limits as an actor. I have done Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam films. I’m always up for new languages and genres.”