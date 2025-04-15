It was recently in the news when actor Sivakarthikeyan chose to make a surprise visit to the sets of the film to meet actor and good friend Soori

Picture Courtesy/Soori's Instagram account

Listen to this article Actor Soori’s ‘Maaman’ gets a release day x 00:00

Actor Soori on Monday announced that his eagerly-awaited upcoming film, ‘Maamen’, that is being directed by Prasanth Pandiyaraj, will hit screens worldwide on May 16 this year.



Taking to his social media timelines to greet his fans and well-wishers a happy Tamil New Year, Soori wrote in Tamil,”Wish you all a sweet Tamil New Year. I pray to the Almighty that all of us are blessed with health and wealth. ‘Maaman’ will be releasing in your favourite theatres from May 16. #Maaman Directed by @p_santh. A @HeshamAWmusic Musical. Produced by @kumarkarupannan @larkstudios1_ #MaamanFromMay16”

The film has triggered huge interest among fans and film buffs.

It was recently in the news when actor Sivakarthikeyan chose to make a surprise visit to the sets of the film to meet actor Soori, who is a good friend of his.

Actor Jeyaprakash, who is also a part of the cast of action drama ‘Maaman’, had some months ago disclosed that actor Sivarkarthikeyan had paid a visit to the sets of the film even then.

Taking to his Instagram page, actor Jeyaprakash, who expressed happiness at being a part of ‘Maaman’, wrote, “#Maaman shoot in full swing in Trichy! Exciting to be part of this journey alongside @soorimuthuchamy, Rajkiran sir, and Aishwarya Lekshmi Solid cast, solid film in the making! Great catching up with @sivakarthikeyan when he dropped by to wish the team! #tamilcinema #movies #tamilmovie #actor #kollywood aishu__”

Meanwhile, sources close to the unit of Maaman say that the film will revolve around the relationship between a six year old boy and his maternal uncle (mother’s brother). Shooting for the film predominantly took place in places around Trichy.

Apart from Soori, Jayaprakash, Rajkiran and Aishwarya Lekshmi, the film will also feature Bala Saravanan, Viji Chandrashekar, Baba Baskar, Nikhila Shankar and Master Prakeeth Shivan among others.

Expectations for the film are high for a number of reasons. Firstly, the film is being directed by Prasanth Pandiyaraj, who is best known for having directed the popular hit series, ‘Vilangu’. Next, Soori has again teamed up with producer K Kumar, the man who produced the actor’s earlier superhit film ‘Garudan’ as well.

