Adah Sharma on playing Devi in her next but cannot wait to do a Horror film

Updated on: 10 April,2025 11:18 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

For the first time, Sharma will be seen portraying Devi, a goddess, on the silver screen. The forthcoming, yet-to-be-titled film will be trilingual in Hindi, Kannada, and Tamil

Adah Sharma. Pic/Yogen Shah

Actress Adah Sharma is all set to take on a powerful role as Devi in her upcoming film with National Award-winning director BM Giriraj.


She shared her approach to the character, emphasizing her commitment to making the portrayal as realistic and authentic as possible. Adah shared, “I am very fortunate to be getting the opportunity to play such amazing roles and work with such talented filmmakers. Stories like ‘The Kerala Story’ or fictional ones like Reeta Sanyal, I will do my best to make it as realistic as possible. I'm very lucky that creative filmmakers are offering me such varied roles.”


For the first time, Sharma will be seen portraying Devi, a goddess, on the silver screen. The forthcoming, yet-to-be-titled film will be trilingual in Hindi, Kannada, and Tamil.


Additionally, Adah expressed her passion for the horror genre. The actress revealed, “I am doing something in the horror space also soon. I love the horror genre as much as I love comedy.”

Meanwhile, Adah's upcoming projects include playing the lead role in the sequel to “Chandini Bar,” along with her much-anticipated appearance in “Reeta Sanyal Season 2.”

Additionally, she is set to star in a biopic and an international action film. Adah was last seen in Tumko Meri Kasam, which also stars veteran actor Anupam Kher, Ishwak Singh, Esha Deol. Directed by Vikram Bhatt, the thriller was released on March 21, 2025.

Reflecting on the overwhelming response to her recent project, Adah had earlier expressed, “It means the world to me that people were so touched they were crying. And if they think my performance was even more emotional than 'The Kerala Story' that makes me even more happy. I give each performance my all and I'm very fortunate from horror (1920) to comedy (sunflower season 2) to action (commando) to drama and emotion, the audience accepts me in all kinds of roles.”

