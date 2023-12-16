Adivi Sesh shares first look of Shruti Haasan's character from their pan-Indian action drama

Adivi Sesh shares Shruti Haasan's first glimpse from the upcoming pan-India action drama ,offering a sneak peek into the dynamic world of the film. The title of the film will be revealed on Dec 18

Shruti Haasan in the poster of her upcoming pan-Indian action drama

The first glimpse of Shruti Haasan from the upcoming pan-India action drama was unveiled on Saturday, providing a sneak peek into the dynamic world of the film. This new poster is the second visual asset of the film, following actor Adivi Sesh's character poster, which Shruti Haasan herself introduced. The filmmakers have announced that the film's title will be revealed on December 18.

In this latest poster, Shruti captivates the audience with a striking portrayal, focusing on her eyes that vividly express anger and fury. She cuts through the frame with intense emotion. The actor already showcases an unprecedented, grounded avatar, as depicted in the first poster.

Adivi Sesh shared his co-star's look on his Instagram page and wrote,“Meet 'HER' from #SeshEXShruti.Super proud and absolutely pumped to be working with @shrutihaasan.Beautiful heart. Beautiful soul. Looking forward to some magic and chaotic chemistry between us. Title and First Look out on December 18th”

The strategic release of visual assets and the upcoming title reveal on December 18 further intensify the anticipation surrounding the film. The project, which will be shot in Hindi and Telugu, is produced by Supriya Yarlagadda, presented by Annapurna Studios, and directed by Shaneil Deo, who was born and raised in the United States.

The film will mark Adivi Sesh’s second straight Hindi film outing after his 2022 acclaimed blockbuster biopic, Major, which featured him as Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The film is co-produced by Suniel Narang, with Adivi Sesh and Shaneil Deo also sharing story and screenplay credits. Further details about the project will be revealed soon.

Currently Adivi is busy with Goodachari 2. The action spy thriller, featuring Banita Sandhu as the leading lady, has commenced shooting in Hyderabad. Right from the first leg, the film is being produced on an international scale. A lavish 5-floor glass set has been constructed for the film's shoot in Hyderabad. On the other hand, actress Shruti Haasan is set to star in 'Salaar: Part 1' with Prabhas and a major Hollywood project titled 'The Eye'.