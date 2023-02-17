Breaking News
After 'Natu Natu', Ram Charan to enthrall audience with another dance number in 'RC 15'

Updated on: 17 February,2023 11:36 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

A source close to the film informed that Ram Charan recently grooved to 80-second-long dance step in a single take, leaving everyone awestruck

Ram Charan. Pic/Yogen Shah


With 'Natu Natu' in RRR, actor Ram Charan left everyone in awe by showcasing his versatile dancing skills. He is again set to enthrall the audience with his dance moves and that too in 'RC 15'.


A source close to the film informed that Ram Charan recently grooved to 80-second-long dance step in a single take, leaving everyone awestruck.



"Ram Charan impressed everyone on the sets of RC15 especially the director Shankar Shanmugham. The actor danced to the 80 second long dance step in a single step. RC 15 shoot was happening in Kurnool recently where people thronged to get a glimpse of the actor," the source shared.


The film 'RC 15', billed as an action drama with current-day politics, features an ensemble cast, with Kiara playing the female protagonist.

The upcoming project is jointly produced by Dil Raju and Shirish Garu under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations for a Pan-India release.'RC 15' will release in three languages - Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.

Apart from Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, the film also stars SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Anjali, and Srikanth.

The film is slated to release in 2023.

