Vishnu Manchu seeks blessings at birthplace of Kannappa ahead of films release

Vishnu Manchu seeks blessings at birthplace of Kannappa ahead of film's release

Updated on: 16 March,2025 11:02 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

With the film set to release on April 25, 2025, Vishnu recently visited Utukuru, Rajampet Mandal in Annamayya district—the birthplace of Kannappa

Vishnu Manchu

Actor Vishnu Manchu’s unwavering devotion took center stage as he fulfilled a heartfelt spiritual promise ahead of his magnum opus, Kannappa' release. With the film set to release on April 25, 2025, Vishnu recently visited Utukuru, Rajampet Mandal in Annamayya district—the birthplace of Kannappa—to offer prayers at the historic Lord Shiva temple, where the legendary devotee once walked.


Vishnu Manchu visits Utukuru


Since Vishnu is portraying Kannappa, the ultimate Shiva Bhakta, he felt an undeniable calling to pay his respects at this sacred site. Immersed in deep reverence, he bowed his head in prayer, seeking divine blessings for the film’s success. The atmosphere was charged with spiritual energy, making the moment profoundly moving—almost as if Vishnu was connecting with the spirit of Kannappa himself.


The visit was met with overwhelming warmth, as villagers and temple staff welcomed Vishnu Manchu and the Kannappa team with great enthusiasm. During his visit, Vishnu not only offered prayers but also pledged to support the temple’s development as part of his ongoing commitment to preserving cultural heritage.

Sharing his experience, Vishnu posted a video on social media, writing:

*"Visited the sacred birthplace of the legendary Kannappa, seeking his blessings for the entire cast and crew of our film Kannappa. May his unwavering devotion and spirit guide us on this incredible journey.

#Kannappa 🏹 #HarHarMahadevॐ"*

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Vishnu Manchu (@vishnumanchu)

Vishnu Manchu on playing Kannappa

Vishnu Manchu, who portrays the titular character, Kannappa, expressed his personal connection to the film. “This film is not just a project for me; it’s a personal journey. I am currently visiting all the Jyotirlingas across India, I’ve felt a deep, spiritual bond with the story of Kannappa. It’s a tale of unwavering faith and sacrifice that touches the soul. Having icons like Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal, and Prabhas join us on this journey gives me immense pride, because we believe this story, filled with devotion and divine power, should reach every person across the world. It’s a message that transcends borders and speaks to the heart of humanity.”

About Kannappa

An epic retelling of the legendary tale, Kannappa is one of the most anticipated films of the year. With breathtaking visuals and a stellar ensemble cast, the film promises to leave a lasting impact on audiences worldwide. Vishnu Manchu stars in the titular role, alongside Preity Mukhundhan, with powerhouse performances by Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, Prabhas, and Kajal Aggarwal.

Get ready for a grand cinematic experience as Kannappa releases worldwide on April 25, 2025!

Entertainment News Regional Cinema News Regional News Updates south cinema

