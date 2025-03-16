The AI chatbot Grok has been gaining popularity for its candid and honest responses to various questions. When asked who the main hero of RRR was, the bot gave its take on it

NTR Jr and Ram Charan

SS Rajamouli's RRR is one of the biggest Indian films to achieve global fame, even bagging an Oscar. The film starred Telugu actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead. For the longest time, fans have engaged in heated debates over which of the two actors was the main lead or the 'main hero' of RRR.

Recently, a movie enthusiast took to X (formerly Twitter) and asked the platform's AI bot, Grok, to settle the debate.

Grok’s take on the RRR hero debate

The AI chatbot Grok has been gaining popularity for its candid and honest responses to various questions. When asked who the main hero of RRR was, the bot responded:

"In RRR, Komaram Bheem (N.T. Rama Rao Jr.) seems to be the main hero, driven by his mission to rescue Malli, while Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) is a key co-lead with his undercover revolutionary role. Both fight against British rule, but Bheem’s initial quest sets the plot in motion, even though Raju’s layered character adds depth. The debate continues—some see them as equal leads, yet Bheem’s arc feels more central. Rajamouli balances them well, making it difficult to label either as a side character. Raju’s hidden conflict adds intrigue, enriching the dual-hero narrative."

RRR Sequel in the Works?

In 2023, writer Vijayendra Prasad, who is also SS Rajamouli’s father, hinted at a sequel to RRR. He confirmed that the lead actors, Jr NTR and Ram Charan, will return for the sequel. However, RRR 2 may not follow the same storyline. Instead, it is expected to be based on another chapter from the Telugu states during the pre-Independence era.

In an interview with a Telugu channel, Vijayendra Prasad shared: "We are planning to make a sequel to Ram Charan and NTR's RRR. The movie will be directed by SS Rajamouli or someone else under his supervision."

Meanwhile, Rajamouli had previously confirmed RRR 2 in 2022 during an event in Chicago, stating: “My father is the story writer for all my films. We discussed RRR 2 a bit, and he's working on the story.”

RRR is a fictional story about two legendary revolutionaries and their journey away from home before they started fighting for their country in the 1920s. The Telugu-language period action drama was produced by D.V.V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments and was released on March 25, 2022.

However, it may take some time before RRR 2 goes on floors, as Rajamouli and Vijayendra Prasad are currently occupied with an adventure drama starring Mahesh Babu.