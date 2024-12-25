Breaking News
Ajith, Chiranjeevi, Mrunal Thakur and others attend PV Sindhu and Venkata Datta Sai's wedding reception, watch videos

Updated on: 25 December,2024 10:42 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

After having a dreamy wedding in Udaipur, PV Sindhu and Venkata Datta Sai hosted a wedding reception in Hyderabad. Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Ajith attended the reception

Ajith and Shalini at PV Sindhu wedding reception

Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu tied the knot with IT professional Venkata Datta Sai. The couple had a dreamy wedding in Rajasthan's Udaipur. They had a traditional Telugu wedding ceremony in the presence of their friends and family. After a grand destination wedding, the couple hosted a wedding reception in Hyderabad which was attended by big names of the south film industry. Telangana CM Revanth Reddy also blessed the couple at the reception. 





Tamil superstar Ajith was seen arriving with his wife Shalini and their kids. Ajith looked fit in a black tuxedo for the evening. Several visuals of the actor arriving with his family is doing the rounds on social media. 

Mrunal Thakur who also works extensively in the Telugu film industry was also present at the wedding reception. She looked gorgeous in a purple lehenga. 

Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna also attended the reception and blessed the newlyweds. 

PV Sindhu shares official pictures

Meanwhile, on Tuesday Sindhu took to social media and shared pictures of her wedding with Venkata Datta Sai at a luxurious resort in Udaipur on Sunday. The two-time Olympic medallist posted the photos from her wedding with a heart emoji.

About PV Sindhu's career

Recently, Sindhu ended her Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour drought of over two years by defeating China's Wu Luo Yu in the finals of the Syed Modi India International badminton tournament in Lucknow.

In the title clash lasting for 47 minutes, Sindhu defeated Luo Yu 21-14, 21-16 in two straight games.

This was Sindhu's first BWF World Tour title since the Singapore Open title in July 2022, which was a BWF Super 500 tournament, as compared to Syed Modi India International, which is a BWF Super 300 tournament. In 2023 and this year, she had reached the finals of the Spain Masters and Malaysia Masters but failed to win the title.

Throughout her illustrious career, Sindhu has amassed five medals at the BWF World Championships, joining China's Zhang Ning as one of only two women to achieve this feat. At the 2016 Rio Olympics, she became the first Indian badminton player to reach the Olympic final, earning a silver medal after a hard-fought match against Spain's Carolina Marin. She continued to make history at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where she won a bronze medal, becoming the first Indian woman to win two Olympic medals.

Sindhu's achievements have cemented her status as a prominent figure in badminton, inspiring countless young athletes in India and around the world. (ANI)

pv sindhu chiranjeevi Mrunal Thakur nagarjuna Entertainment News Regional Cinema News south cinema

