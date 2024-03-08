Ajith undergoes medical procedure for swollen nerve, confirms spokesperson

Actor Ajith's spokesperson has shared an update on his health after rumours of him developing a cyst in the brain surfaced

Tamil film superstar Ajith has been hospitalised and underwent a minor medical procedure. The same has been confirmed by his official spokesperson. Earlier, there were reports that the actor underwent surgery to remove a cyst from his brain. However, the truth is that the actor underwent procedure to get rid of swelling in the nerve connecting his brain and ear.

Talking to Zoom, Ajith's spokesperson Suresh Chandra squashed rumours of surgery for cyst removal in his brain. He revealed that the actor had gone to the hospital for a general examination when the doctors found a swelling in the nerve. "On Thursday, Ajith sir got admitted to the hospital for a general examination. There was undue swelling in the nerve connecting his ear to the brain. Doctors got rid of it now with a simple medical procedure. Ajith is fine, he walked from the ward to the ICU,” his spokesperson shared. Ajith is expected to get discharged in a couple of days.

Chandra also shared that actor Ajith has been more cautious of his health ever since the demise of art director Milan last year. He was shooting a film in Azerbaijan when he passed away. Chandra said, "Ajith was supposed to meet Milan in half an hour when he passed away. That shattered him and he began taking his health check-ups more seriously."

Rumours around Ajith's health deteriorating surfaced when an X user shared a video of the after in the Apollo hospital in Chennai along with his wife Shalini. Soon rumours of the actor having a cyst in his brain also spread.

On the work front?

Ajith will next be seen in Magizh Thirumeni’s film 'Vidaa Muyarchi', which also stars Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja and Regina Cassandra in the lead roles. The actor will resume filming for the action thriller later this month. He will also star in a film by Adhik Ravichandran.