Ajith's next Tamil film is titled 'Good Bad Ugly'
Updated on: 16 March,2024 11:21 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Tamil superstar Ajith's next feature film has been titled "Good Bad Ugly"

Ajith. File pic

Tamil superstar Ajith's next feature film has been titled "Good Bad Ugly".


The news was shared by the 52-year-old actor's manager Suresh Chandra on social media along with the film's official poster.


"With Wholesome Humbleness herewith, we Announce the title of AK's Next Movie Called as #GoodBadUgly #AjithKumar @MythriOfficial," Chandra posted on X.


"Good Bad Ugly", which is Ajith's 63rd movie as an actor, is directed by Adhik Ravichandran of "Mark Antony" fame.

The movie, which will be released around the festival of Pongal in 2025, is backed by Mythri Movie Makers and will feature music composed by Devi Shri Prasad.

Ajith's most recent film was 2023's "Thunivu", directed by H Vinoth. He will be next seen in "Vidaa Muyarchi", co-starring Trisha, Arjun Sarja and Regina Cassandra. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

