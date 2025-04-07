Allu Arjun achieved many career milestones with the success of Pushpa: The Rise and Pushpa: The Rule. From box office success to pan India love, the actor became a force in Indian cinema with his Pushparaj impact

Allu Arjun in Pushpa

Telugu actor Allu Arjun dedicated five years of his career to Pushpa 1 and 2 and his efforts shone and how at the box office and a pan India outpour of love. In 2021, Allu Arjun took the box office by storm with his role of Pushparaj in the Sukumar directorial. His role created a massive impact on people and introduced him to newer audience across the globe. Such was the impact of his character that fans began to imitate him and also began to perform to the songs and dialogue of the film.

The Pushpa franchise also gave a major boost to Allu Arjun's career and the stats are proof:

National Film award for Best Actor (2023)

Allu Arjun made history by becoming the first Telugu actor to win the National Award for Best Actor for his role as Pushpa Raj.

He also received multiple other best actor awards from other platforms:

Filmfare Award (South) for Best Actor – Telugu

SIIMA Award for Best Actor

Zee Cine Awards Telugu

The Box Office success

Pushpa: The Rise grossed over Rs 360 crore worldwide, becoming one of the highest-grossing Indian films of 2021.

It performed exceptionally well in non-Telugu markets like Hindi-speaking regions, setting a new benchmark for dubbed films.

Pan-India popularity

The film had multiple catchy lines which became popular among fans of cinema. Even though the film was made originally in Telugu language, the Hindi dubbed version also became extremely popular. Allu's walk as Pushpa also became a trend with many people imitating his style. Pushparaj's floral, funky shirts also set a trend.

Cultural Impact & Meme Gold

His character and style became part of pop culture, inspiring countless memes, reels, and celebrity recreations.

Brand endorsements surge

Following Pushpa’s success, Allu Arjun saw a spike in brand deals and became one of the most sought-after brand ambassadors in India.