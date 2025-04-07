Breaking News
Mumbai local train updates: Central Railway survey on 7th and 8th lines underway
Maharashtra: RPF busts train vending racket
Mumbai: Delivery agent booked for flashing woman at her Girgaum home
Maharashtra weather updates: Freak showers ruin harvest in grape belt
Mumbai: Three years later, BMC to install more trash lifters in city nullahs
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Allu Arjuns Pushpa glory National Award box office king and a cultural phenomenon

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa glory: National Award, box office king, and a cultural phenomenon

Updated on: 07 April,2025 01:32 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Allu Arjun achieved many career milestones with the success of Pushpa: The Rise and Pushpa: The Rule. From box office success to pan India love, the actor became a force in Indian cinema with his Pushparaj impact

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa glory: National Award, box office king, and a cultural phenomenon

Allu Arjun in Pushpa

Listen to this article
Allu Arjun’s Pushpa glory: National Award, box office king, and a cultural phenomenon
x
00:00

Telugu actor Allu Arjun dedicated five years of his career to Pushpa 1 and 2 and his efforts shone and how at the box office and a pan India outpour of love. In 2021, Allu Arjun took the box office by storm with his role of Pushparaj in the Sukumar directorial. His role created a massive impact on people and introduced him to newer audience across the globe. Such was the impact of his character that fans began to imitate him and also began to perform to the songs and dialogue of the film.


The Pushpa franchise also gave a major boost to Allu Arjun's career and the stats are proof: 


National Film award for Best Actor (2023)


Allu Arjun made history by becoming the first Telugu actor to win the National Award for Best Actor for his role as Pushpa Raj.

He also received multiple other best actor awards from other platforms:

Filmfare Award (South) for Best Actor – Telugu

SIIMA Award for Best Actor

Zee Cine Awards Telugu

The Box Office success

Pushpa: The Rise grossed over Rs 360 crore worldwide, becoming one of the highest-grossing Indian films of 2021.

It performed exceptionally well in non-Telugu markets like Hindi-speaking regions, setting a new benchmark for dubbed films.

Pan-India popularity

The film had multiple catchy lines which became popular among fans of cinema. Even though the film was made originally in Telugu language, the Hindi dubbed version also became extremely popular. Allu's walk as Pushpa also became a trend with many people imitating his style. Pushparaj's floral, funky shirts also set a trend.

Cultural Impact & Meme Gold

His character and style became part of pop culture, inspiring countless memes, reels, and celebrity recreations.

Brand endorsements surge

Following Pushpa’s success, Allu Arjun saw a spike in brand deals and became one of the most sought-after brand ambassadors in India.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Allu Arjun Pushpa: The Rise Pushpa: The Rule Regional Cinema News south cinema Entertainment

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK