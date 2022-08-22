Breaking News
Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna starrer 'Pushpa 2' begins shooting

Pictures from the pooja ceremony has been shared widely on the Internet. A fan club of with the username Allu Arjun Folks on Twitter shared a picture from the ceremony

A still from Pushpa: The Rise


After the pan-India success of 'Pushpa: The Rise', actors Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna are all ready to commence shooting for its sequel, 'Pushpa: The Rule' with the cast and crew hosting a pooja on Monday.



 
 
 
 
 
Rashmika Mandanna was seen in ethnic wear along with crew members of the film. Allu Arjun was however not spotted in the pictures from the ceremony as he is currently in New York for the 'India Day' celebration in the Big Apple. Earlier, the makers of the film 'Mythri Movie' shared an announcement poster to reveal that 'Pushpa 2' is all set to start filming. They also revealed that a special pooja will take place on Monday, August 22.

'Pushpa: The Rise', an action entertainer directed by Sukumar, was released in theatres on December 17, 2021 and got widely praised. It has been produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media. The movie that starred Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj, also featured Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role of Srivalli. Logline for the movie read as 'Violence erupts between red sandalwood smugglers and the police charged with bringing down their organization in the Seshachalam forests of South India'. 

'Pushpa's dream run at the ticket counters worldwide has surprisingly surpassed the collections of the biggest box-office hits from different language industries, creating a new box office record for Allu Arjun. After extending its theatrical run and getting amazing responses at the Box Office, the Hindi version of the movie also marked its OTT debut on 'Amazon Prime Video'.

