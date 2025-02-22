Actor Allu Arjun who is basking in the success of his last release 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' has expressed his admiration for Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed Animal

Actor Allu Arjun broke all box office records in December 2024 with the release of his Telugu film 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'. The film directed by Sukumar had become a pan-India success when its first installment was released in 2021. The second part only solidified Allu Arjun's star status in the country. Now, in a recent interview, Allu Arjun spoke bout his admiration for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal which had also created havoc at the box office in December 2023.

Allu Arjun praises Animal

In an interview with Hollywood Reporter India, Allu Arjun was asked if there was a film that he watched recently that made him want to be a part of it. "No. There's no film that I would say I'd like to have done. But there are films that I really liked. Performances... I loved Animal. Phenomenal performance. That's one movie I really liked. There are some nice Telugu films that have come out," he said.

The actor also spoke about what kind of films he likes to watch. "Everything — top to bottom, high to low. I have a wide spectrum. I can watch a niche film. I can watch a shallow film. I can watch a wide film. I can watch a small film. I can watch all genres. If it's well-made, I'll watch it. I'm not into horror or dark murder mysteries, but if they are really well-made, I'll watch them. I enjoy all genres. Sci-fi, romantic drama, drama, comedy I like everything," he added.

About Pushpa 2

Pushpa 2: The Rule emerged as the biggest film of 2024, setting unparalleled examples of success since its release. From winning the hearts of the audience to breaking box office records, the film left its mark everywhere. Not only did it inaugurate the over ₹800 Crore club in Hindi, but it also crossed the ₹1800 Crore mark worldwide, making it India's biggest and highest-earning film.

Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by ace director Sukumar and featuring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, is a gripping story that revolves around Pushpa Raj -- a man, who, after having had everything taken away from him, decides that he will not lose anything more in life to anyone.

The story tells his rise to the heights of power by becoming the head of a powerful syndicate that illegally deals in red sandalwood.