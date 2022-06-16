Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 to begin production soon

However, the delay in beginning production on the second instalment of Sukumar’s much-anticipated movie has sparked a lot of discussion. The makers are now starting to work on scheduling the shooting part. The news has come as a relief for the movie’s fans

A still from Pushpa: The Rise

Following the success of Pushpa: The Rise (2021), starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, all eyes are now on the sequel.

The script for Pushpa: The Rule is still being written, and Sukumar and his crew aim to begin shooting in August. This was primarily owing to Sukumar’s inability to devote enough time to the writing sessions due to a minor health condition.

