Amitabh Bachchan to present ANR Award to Chiranjeevi on October 28

The legendary Akkineni Nageswara Rao’s 100th birth anniversary was celebrated last month (September 20). The momentous occasion was marked by a grand celebration, during which a special postal stamp commemorating ANR was unveiled by the Government of India. The event brought together the entire Akkineni family, along with numerous esteemed guests who took the opportunity to share their cherished memories of the legendary actor.

In a fitting tribute to ANR’s legacy, the Akkineni family announced that the prestigious ANR Award would be conferred upon Padma Vibhushan Awardee Shri. Chiranjeevi Garu, in recognition of his extraordinary contributions to Indian cinema. The award ceremony which will be held on the 28th of this month,promises to be a memorable event, to be attended by a host of celebrities from the film industry.

Nagarjuna formally invites Chiranjeevi

Nagarjuna met Chiranjeevi formally to invite him to the ANR Award ceremony. Chiranjeevi garu is the second Telugu personality to receive the honor of Padma Vibhushan, while ANR garu was the first to receive it in 2011. The award will be presented by none other than the doyen of Indian cinema, Padma Vibhushan Shri. Amitabh Bachchan, further adding to the significance of this historic occasion.

“This year is extra special as we celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of my father, ANR garu! 🎉 Honoured to invite @SrBachchan ji and Megastar @KChiruTweets garu to the ANR Awards 2024 to mark this milestone! 🙏 Let’s make this award function unforgettable! 🙌 @AnnapurnaStdios #ANRLivesOn #ANRNationalAward #ANR100Years” shared Nagarjuna on his X account.

Nagarjuna also shared a couple of pictures on social media that showcase a delightful moment together. It's truly a treat to see them side by side. The event promises to be a visual feast, featuring an impressive lineup with Nagarjuna, Chiranjeevi, Amitabh Bachchan, and many other celebrities sharing the stage.

The ANR award has previously been bestowed upon iconic personalities such as Padma Bhushan Awardee Shri. Devanand, Padma Shri Awardee Smt. Shabana Azmi, Smt. Anjali Devi, Dr. Vyjayantimala Bali, Bharat Ratna Awardee Dr. Lata Mangeshkar, Padma Shri Awardee Dr. K. Balachander, Padma Shri Awardee Smt. Hema Malini, Padma Bhushan Awardee Dr. Shyam Benegal, Padma Vibhushan Awardee Shri. Amitabh Bachchan, Padma Shri Awardee Shri. S.S. Rajamouli, Padma Shri Awardee Smt. Sridevi B Kapoor, and Padma Shri Awardee Ms. Rekha.

The ceremony is set to be an unforgettable evening, celebrating the rich legacy of ANR and the enduring impact of cinema.