While fasting, Pawan Kalyan will pray for the prosperity and development of Andhra Pradesh. He will consume only milk, fruits, and water.

Pawan Kalyan Pic/X

Listen to this article Andhra Pradesh deputy CM and actor Pawan Kalyan goes on 11-day fast for welfare of the state x 00:00

Actor-turned-politician and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan undertook an 11-day Varahi Vijaya Deeksha (fast), dedicated to Goddess Varahi. His decision to do the same is seen as a move to seek the blessings of the goddess for the welfare of the state and its people. During this time Pawan will pray for the prosperity and development of Andhra Pradesh. As per reports, he will consume only milk, fruits, and water.

Recently, Pawan addressed the problem of salaries for government employees in the state. Addressing the meeting with Panchayat Raj employees, he said, "'I understand your struggles. I am also the son of a government employee, and my father was a government employee. We used to live on his salary. There were times when we couldn't pay school fees and were sent out and only allowed back after paying. I know the impact when employees don't receive their salaries on time, especially at month-end when we struggle to support their families. The NDA Alliance government will stand with government employees," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, leading Telugu film producers met Pawan Kalyan on Monday to discuss the challenges facing the Telugu film industry and how to expand the film sector in Andhra Pradesh. The meeting was held at the Camp Office in Vijayawada.

The meeting was attended by film producers, including Allu Aravind, C Ashwini Dutt, A M Rathnam, S Radhakrishna (Chinababu), Dil Raju, Bogavalli Prasad, D.V.V. Danayya, Supriya, N.V. Prasad, Bunny Vasu, Naveen Erneni, Nagavamsi, T.G. Vishwa Prasad, and Vamsi Krishna. Joined by State Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh, the producers congratulated Pawan Kalyan on his political victory and had productive talks about the industry's problems. They discussed ways to reduce production costs, improve distribution, and develop infrastructure to help the film sector grow in Andhra Pradesh.

Janasena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan took charge as Deputy Chief Minister on June 19. He also holds portfolios - Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Environment, Forests, Science and Technology, and Rural Water Supply. The Janasena Party fought the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections as well as the Lok Sabha polls in partnership with the BJP and the Telugu Desam Party.

(With inputs from ANI)