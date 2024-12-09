Anoop Singh, in conversation with Mid-Day, shares his passion for historic roles, fear of typecasting, and more as his new film Dharmarakshak Mahaveer Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj is released

Thakur Anoop Singh as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj

Listen to this article Exclusive | Anoop Singh on playing historic leaders like Sambhaji Maharaj: ‘This generation is fan of Korean cinema &...’ x 00:00

Remember Thakur Anoop Singh? The actor who ruled our hearts with his portrayal of Dhritarashtra in Mahabharat is back, portraying yet another historic character, and this time for the big screen. Anoop Singh recently played Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in his new film, Dharmarakshak Mahaveer Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj: Part 1, which was released in theatres on November 22, 2024. In conversation with us at Mid-Day, the actor opened up about his love for historic characters, his fear of being typecast, and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thakur Anoop Singh & his love for historic characters

While sharing his love for playing historic characters, he said, "12 years ago, I played the historic character of Dhritarashtra in Mahabharat for television. Now, moving to the big screen, I am playing the larger-than-life character of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Getting to play the role of Sambhaji Maharaj was a lifetime opportunity; not many actors have had the chance to portray such characters. I consider this a blessing. Moreover, it is my genre, my forte. It requires a certain physical structure to portray something like this effortlessly on camera."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TTHAKUR ANOOP SINGH (@thakur_anoopsingh)

He further talked about what went into playing the larger-than-life character and shared, "My armors weighed 22-25 kg, which I had to wear. This is not an easy feat for everyone. I shot in that armor for 12-hour stretches. It took four people to help me put it on, and they secured it with long screws. Once it was in place, it would take 15 minutes to remove it. Wearing that, I performed action sequences. It requires a certain strength, and that's why playing a historic character is so enjoyable."

Pressure of playing Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj

It is always tough to play a character when he is a part of our history. When asked if he felt the pressure of proving himself against the audience's expectations, Anoop told us that he was under pressure and said, "When I first got the script, I placed it at the feet of the Dagdu Shed Ganpati in Pune. On my way back from Pune, I was anxious about how I would handle this responsibility. The biggest concern was that I had no prior knowledge about this topic because it wasn’t covered in any of my school history chapters."

"On top of that, for Marathas, Sambhaji Maharaj is a very significant figure, so the first question on everyone’s mind was why a non-Marathi actor was chosen for this role. The challenge was to learn pure Marathi. Then, I visited the forts. I went to Sangmeshwar Fort, where he was captured, Raigarh Fort, and the place where he was brutally killed," Singh added

Fear of being typecast

In today's world, getting typecast is not something new, but not everyone wears it as well. Surprisingly, even after playing several historic roles, Anoop never feared being typecast. Sharing his thoughts with us, the actor said, "I don't fear getting typecast. And even if I do get typecast, what’s wrong with that? The respect and love I am receiving is immense. People literally come and touch my feet because they see Maharaj in me; it’s an overwhelming feeling. It’s like someone playing James Bond and being asked if they fear being typecast – they would be happy to be known as James Bond. For me, there is no problem. I would love to do this, be it Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj or Veer Shiromani Maharana Pratap; these are unsung heroes who deserve to be celebrated."

He further continued and said, "In today’s generation, people don’t know their history. They are all westernized now. This generation is fan of Korean cinema. I say support all kinds of cinema, but don’t forget your cultural values."