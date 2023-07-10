After the super hit Suresh Gopi film 'Pappan', the fans took the first look of Joshiy's new film 'Antony' in no time

Antony poster

Listen to this article Antony: First look of Joju George, Kalyani Priyadarshan film unveiled x 00:00

Antony's first look and motion poster made waves on social media. After the super hit Suresh Gopi film 'Pappan', the fans took the first look of Joshiy's new film 'Anthony' in no time. Joju, who arrives in a huge mass get-up, is receiving applause. Social media is commenting that Joju was convinced that it was not for nothing that he lost weight for the film.

Another feature is that Joju George, Naila Usha, Chemban Vinod Jose Vijayaraghavan, who played the lead roles in Joshi's own superhit film 'Porinju Mariam Jose', are playing the lead roles in Anthony. Fans are waiting for Anthony with much more hope than'Porinju Mariam Jose'.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another feature of the film is that Kalyani Priyadarshan and Asha Sarath appear as the main characters. Joju George and Joshi together Porinju Mariam Jose was a big success. Joju George played the role of Kattalan Porinju. Expectations are high when Joju and Joshi team up after Porinju's big success. 'Antony' is Joju's next starrer after the popular film 'lratta'.

Kalyani Priyadarshan took to her social media handle to share the first look poster and revealed why the film is important to her. "Here’s our first look for #Antony! Hope you guys like it! This is a film that has pushed me physically to beyond what I believed were my limits and I can’t wait for you guys to see it all," she wrote sharing the first look poster featuring her and Joju George.

Here’s our first look for #Antony! Hope you guys like it! This is a film that has pushed me physically to beyond what I believed were my limits and I can’t wait for you guys to see it all ♥ï¸ pic.twitter.com/KCoJtfacUu — Kalyani Priyadarshan (@kalyanipriyan) July 9, 2023

The film is produced by Einstein Zach Paul under the banner of Einstein Media. Written - Rajesh Varma, Cinematography - Rana dive, Editing - Shyam Sasidharan, Music Direction - Jakes Bijoy, Production Controller - Deepak Parameswaran, Art Direction - Dilip Nath, Costume Design - Praveen Varma, Makeup - Ronex Xavier, Stills - Anoop P Chacko, Chief Associate Director - CB Jose Chalissery,Action Director - Rajasekhar, Audiography - Vishnu Govind, Executive Producer - Varki George, Co-Producers - Shijo Joseph, Gokul Varma, Krishnaraj Rajan, Marketing Planning - Obscura Entertainment, Distribution - Appu Pathu Pappu Production House.