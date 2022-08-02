Breaking News
Anupam Kher joins the team of Ravi Teja's Telugu drama 'Tiger Nageswara Rao'

Updated on: 02 August,2022 01:51 PM IST  |  Mumbai
'Tiger Nageswara Rao' is a period film set in the 1970s based on real incidents of a notorious and courageous thief (Ravi Teja) of South India and the people of Stuartpuram

Anupam Kher/ Pic- Instagram


Anupam Kher is super happy to be a part of the Telugu drama 'Tiger Nageswara Rao', which is headlined by Ravi Teja. Taking to Instagram, Kher shared his first look from his "528th" film.

'Tiger Nageswara Rao' is a period film set in the 1970s based on real incidents of a notorious and courageous thief (Ravi Teja) of South India and the people of Stuartpuram. As soon as Kher shared the update, fans and members of the film industry chimed in the comment section to wish him luck.

"Congratulations," Mahima Chaudhry commented. "Woah...all the best sir," another one wrote.

Written and directed by Vamsee, the film is produced by Abhishek Agarwal under the Abhishek Agarwal Arts banner and presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal. The film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages.

Nupur Sanon and Gayathri Bharadwaj have been roped in to play the leading ladies opposite Ravi Teja in the movie. R Madhie ISC is the cinematographer and GV Prakash Kumar takes care of the music. Avinash Kolla is the production designer. Srikanth Vissa is the dialogue writer, while Mayank Singhaniya is the co-producer.

The release date and other updates on the film are yet to be announced by the team

