Anushka Shetty celebrates 17 years in film industry; tweets gratitude

The actress, who has delivered blockbusters in both Tamil and Telugu, including 'Baahubali', 'Deiva Thirumagal', 'Arundhati', 'Chintakayala Ravi', 'Vikramarkudu' and 'Singam', took to Twitter to share her joy

Anushka Shetty

One of South India's top actresses, Anushka Shetty, on Thursday celebrated the completion of 17 years in film industry. The actress, who has delivered blockbusters in both Tamil and Telugu, including 'Baahubali', 'Deiva Thirumagal', 'Arundhati', 'Chintakayala Ravi', 'Vikramarkudu' and 'Singam', took to Twitter to share her joy.

17 years of much love and constant support from Film Industry,Family & well-wishers🧿🥰😍🙏 all who take out of your life’s to be part of mine a big thank u from the bottom of my Heart♥️My Fans😘🤗words always fall short for ur unconditional love & surprises which means a lot🤩😇 pic.twitter.com/gNORvXgKtT — Anushka Shetty (@MsAnushkaShetty) July 21, 2022

Posting pictures of the cake she cut on the sets of her upcoming film, whose working title is #UV14, to celebrate the milestone, Anushka wrote, "Seventeen years of much love and constant support from the film industry, family and well-wishers. All who take out of your lives to be a part of mine -- a big thank you from the bottom of my heart. My fans -- words always fall short for your unconditional love and surprises, which mean a lot."

Actor Naveen Polishetty, who is also a part of Anushka's next film, tweeted a picture of the cake he had presented to the actress to celebrate the occasion.

He wrote: "Bribed Ms Anushka Shetty with cake. "Ee 17 years lo nene best co star anta :P" (I am her best co-star in these 17 years it seems). Congrats on an awesome journey so far. Our shoot has been going on guys. And it's mad fun! Malli UV Creations router off 'chese lopala' update 'ichesa'! (Before UV Creations switches off the router again, I have given you an update!)."

Also Read: Naveen Polishetty on his monologue from What's Your Status? going viral

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever