Sivakarthikeyan is set to team up with acclaimed director AR Murugadoss for the upcoming action thriller 'Dil Madharasi'. This marks their first collaboration, generating massive excitement among fans. Sivakarthikeyan, who delivered the blockbuster with Amaran, joins hands with Murugadoss, known for delivering multiple massive hits. The film is being bankrolled by Sri Lakshmi Movies and promises to be a grand cinematic spectacle poised to rule the box office. Amidst soaring anticipation, on the occasion of Tamil New Year, the makers have announced the film’s release date.

Release date of Dil Madharasi unveiled

About the film Dil Madhrasi

The recently revealed glimpse of the title has already ignited excitement for the film and the spectacle it promises to deliver. Sivakarthikeyan will be seen in an intense action avatar, leaving fans excited. The cinematography is handled by Sudeep Elamon, and the music score will be elevated by Anirudh Ravichander. Debuted with the famous Why This Kolaveri Di, he went on to compose music for blockbuster films like, Beast, Vikram, Jailer, Jawan, Leo, Indian 2, just to name a few amongst his notable work in couple of years.

AR Murugadoss is a renowned director and is best known for directing action films mainly on social issues. He has delivered blockbuster filma like Ghajini, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, Kaththi, just to name a few.

Anirudh Ravichander is a well-renowned music composer and playback singer who works primarily in Tamil cinema, in addition to Telugu and Hindi films.

Dil Madharasi, helmed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sri Lakshmi Movies, boasts a star-studded, power-packed cast. Rukmini Vasanth, joined by powerhouse performers Vidyut Jammwal, Biju Menon, Shabeer, and Vikranth. The film features editing by Sreekar Prasad and action choreography by Kevin and Dhilip Masters. Dil Madharasi hits the screens on 5th September 2025 .