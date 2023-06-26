Breaking News
Arjun Sarja's daughter Aishwarya Arjun and Thambi Ramaiah's son Umapathy to tie the knot

Updated on: 26 June,2023 11:50 AM IST
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Arjun Sarja's daughter Aishwarya and Thambi Ramaiah's son Umapathy have been in a relationship for quite some years and have remained tight-lipped about the same

Aishwarya Arjun and Umapathy

Yet another celebrity wedding is in the cards. This time from the southern part of India. 'Action King' Arjun Sarja's daughter Aishwarya is all set to marry Thambi Ramaiah's son, Umapathy in 2024. Reportedly, the couple has been in a  relationship from the past couple of years and have ramained tight-lipped about the same. However, one hears that the two are all set to take their relationship to the next level. 


Aishwarya Arjun is the eldest daughter of Action King Arjun Sarja. She has been dating actor Umapathy, son of popular comedy actor Thambi Ramaiah. According to reports, both the families had an official meeting to to fix the wedding of the couple. As per reports, the couple will tie the knot in February 2024. 


Aishwarya and Umapathy have neither confirmed nor denied reports of their impending wedding. 


Profesionally, Aishwarya Arjun who is an actor made her acting debut in opposite Vishal in 'Pattathu Yaanai' in 2013. She was also seen in a couple of Tamil films. She was last seen in 'Prema Baraha', a Tamil-Kannada bilingual, directed by Arjun Sarja. Reportedly the film fared well at the Karnataka box office. 

As for Umapathy, who is also an actor, made his debut with 'Adhagappattadhu Magajanangalay' in 2017.  He gained fame when he appeared on adventure-based reality show, Survivor, which was hosted by Arjun Sarja.

