The trailer of Jithin Laal's upcoming film 'ARM' is out now! Starring Tovino in a triple role, the trailer gives a glimpse of a fictional town in Northern Kerala spanning across the 20th century

Tovino Thomas in ARM

Tovino Thomas, who captured nationwide attention with his films 'Minnal Murali' and '2018 - Everyone Is A Hero', is set to enthrall audiences once again with his latest venture, 'ARM' – a Pan-India fantasy film. Directed by debutant Jithin Lal and produced by Listin Stephen under the banners Magic Frames and UGM Motion Pictures, with Dr. Zakaria Thomas, “ARM” is being made entirely in 3D and stands as one of the most technically rich films in the history of Malayalam cinema.

Since its announcement, the film has generated significant buzz, and the release of each promotional material has only heightened the anticipation. The newly unveiled trailer has further amplified the excitement surrounding the movie. The trailer opens with a striking image of a fiery asteroid striking Earth, causing a massive explosion and scattering celestial particles, accompanied by an old woman narrating the story of Maniyan. We then witness the ensuing violence and the mighty entrance of our protagonist.

The 2-minute, 33-second trailer unfolds a narrative set in Northern Kerala across various timelines: 1900, 1950, and 1990. Tovino portrays three distinct characters—Maniyan, Kunjikkelu, and Ajayan—each striving to protect a vital treasure of the land through different generations. The trailer's every frame is meticulously crafted, showcasing Kerala’s rich culture while providing a glimpse into an epic saga. It’s clear that “ARM” promises to be a visual spectacle with a compelling story.

As Tovino Thomas marks his 50th film, his dedication is evident in his portrayal of all three personas. He underwent extensive training in Kalaripayattu to perform breathtaking action sequences that are expected to create massive sensation in theaters. The film features breathtaking visuals by Jomon T. John and thrilling stunts coordinated by Vikram Moore and Phoenix Prabhu of 'Kantara' fame.

With Krithi Shetty, Aiswarya Rajesh, and Surabhi Lakshmi as the leading ladies, the film gains added intrigue and charm. The outstanding background score, top-tier VFX, and stunning visuals position "ARM" as one of Indian cinema’s most ambitious projects. Highlighting Kerala’s rich cultural heritage, the film is set to make a grand impact both nationally and internationally.

"ARM" is slated for release on September 12, 2024, in six languages: Malayalam, Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. The film will be distributed by major industry players, with Hombale Films handling the Kannada release, Mythri Movie Makers Distributors for Telugu, and Anil Thadani's AA Films for Hindi, ensuring a grand release across multiple languages.

“ARM” has a huge star cast that includes Kriti Shetty, Aishwarya Rajesh and Surabhi Lakshmi as the female leads, while prominent actors Basil Joseph, Jagadish, Harish Uttaman, Harish Peradi, Pramod Shetty and Rohini play key roles in the film. Sujith Nambiar penned the script and Dibu Nainan Thomas scored the music for this magnum opus.