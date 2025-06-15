Atlee received the honor in recognition of his immense contribution to Indian film industry at large, with his works gaining global acclaim

Renowned filmmaker Atlee marked a proud and emotional milestone in his journey today as he was conferred with an honorary doctorate by the Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology in Chennai — the very university where he once studied and first dreamed of becoming a director.

Atlee receives honorary doctorate

The prestigious recognition was awarded during the 34th convocation ceremony held on Saturday, June 14, 2025. The university’s Chancellor, Dr. Mariazeena Johnson, presented Atlee with the honorary doctorate certificate and commemorative plaque in the presence of his wife Priya, mother, and father, making the moment even more special.

Atlee received the honour in recognition of his immense contribution to Indian film industry at large, with his works gaining global acclaim. Starting with the blockbuster Raja Rani, Atlee went on to deliver massive hits including Theri, Mersal, Bigil, and the pan-India phenomenon Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan.

Speaking at the convocation, Atlee became emotional as he recalled his journey from being a student on campus to receiving its highest honour. “It’s surreal to be honoured by the same university where I once walked in as a student with big dreams. It was here that I learned the power of belief.”

Atlee remembered late Jeppiaar, the Founder Chancellor of the university, with deep gratitude, “Many know Jeppiaar sir supported my education. But he did much more — he encouraged my creativity. I once told him I wanted to make a short film. He simply said, ‘Pick up a camera and become a director soon.’ That moment changed my life.”

The filmmaker gave an emotional shoutout to his family during his speech, “My parents stood by me till I became a filmmaker. But the one who shaped who I am is my wife, Priya Atlee. And the person who’s made me a better human is my son.”

Allu Arjun congratulates Atlee

Allu Arjun took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) timeline and posted a picture of Atlee receiving his doctorate. The 'Bigil' maker is all smiles as he is awarded the degree.

Big congratulations to @Atlee_dir garu on receiving the honorary doctorate. Really happy to see your passion and craft being celebrated at this level. Wishing you many more heights ahead 🖤 pic.twitter.com/1vPsSd0LOu — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) June 14, 2025

Congratulating Atlee on his latest achievement, the 'Pushpa' maker wrote on the micro-blogging site, "Big congratulations to @Atlee_dir garu on receiving the honorary doctorate. Really happy to see your passion and craft being celebrated at this level. Wishing you many more heights ahead."

Atlee's work front

Following the phenomenal success of Jawan in 2023, Atlee is now all set for his next directorial — a high-octane Pan Indian action drama starring Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone, tentatively titled #AA22xA6, produced by Kalanithi Maran’s Sun Pictures.

To prepare for the role, Allu Arjun is undergoing a massive physical transformation. The Stylish Star is taking the help of celebrity fitness trainer Lloyd Stevens to get his desired physique for this character.