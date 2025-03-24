Breaking News
Watch: Australian cricketer David Warner speaks in Telugu at Robinhood event

Updated on: 24 March,2025 12:09 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

David Warner thrilled audiences by uttering a phrase in Telugu during his speech at a pre-release event organised by the makers of the film Robinhood

David Warner Pic/Instagram

Australian cricketer David Warner, who will be making his debut as an actor in the Indian film industry with a cameo in director Venky Kudumula’s upcoming Telugu action entertainer ‘Robinhood’, thrilled audiences by uttering a phrase in Telugu during his speech at a pre-release event organised by the makers of the film. 


Speaking at the pre-release event of ‘Robinhood’, featuring actors Nithiin and Sree Leela in the lead, David Warner said, “Namaskaram. Thank you all. Appreciate you all turning up. From the bottom of my heart, I want to say thank you to all for the support for the last 15 years. Really appreciate it.”



“To Mythri Movie Makers, director Venky, I was very nervous getting out of my coloured clothing and getting into the film industry. You brought it to my attention to come. I spoke to you. I reached out to Sree Leela as well to say I am humbled for the offer to come and participate in the movie but I wanted to make sure it was going to be a big success. And I was nervous to come into your family and world because it is foreign but thank you from the bottom of my heart. It is amazing and I feel privileged and honoured that you guys have all accepted me into your family,” he explained.

“To the co-stars, you guys, from what I have seen, this movie looks absolutely amazing. So, credit to you guys for your hardwork, your work ethics. I am sure this is going to be absolutely massive. I wish you guys all the best moving forward,” he said.

When director Venky asked him to speak something in Telugu, Warner said, "Ninna Neenu Premisthunnanu" (I love you) much to the delight of fans and audiences gathered for the event.

‘Robinhood’, as the title suggests, has Nithiin playing a thief who steals from the rich to give to the poor. He plays a character called Honey Singh, who is involved in a series of robberies. Nithiin’s character in the film is such that he has no agendas. A courageous person, who has no fear, Nithiin’s character in the film is such that he is willing to take on anybody for the right price.

The release of the film, which was originally scheduled to hit screens last year, has now been pushed to March 28 this year.

